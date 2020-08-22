Magic: the Gathering Arena Full Version Free Download For PC

Magic: The Gathering Arena is a virtual adaptation of the popular collector’s card game Magic: The Gathering. The title was created at Digital Games, the in-house studio of Wizards of the Coast, owner of the original card game.

The gameplay in Magic: The Gathering Arena on the PC platform does not differ from the previous adaptations of the card game Wizards of the Coast, which faithfully reflects the princ ip ios of the original. Players fold decks of creature cards, spells, artifacts, etc. belonging to one of the five colors. They then face duels with other users, where playing a card requires the use of mana points, represented by so-called lands. The winner is the player who first gets rid of all the opponent’s energy points. The title offers all the rules and cards of the original Magic: The Gathering.

Magic: the Gathering Arena minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7

Windows 7 Processor : AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5600+ or ​​equivalent

AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5600+ or ​​equivalent Graphics card: GeForce GTX 8800 or equivalent

GeForce GTX 8800 or equivalent Memory : 2 GB RAM

Magic: the Gathering Arena Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core2 Quad Q9300 at 2.50 GHz

Intel Core2 Quad Q9300 at 2.50 GHz Graphics card: GeForce GTX 560

GeForce GTX 560 Memory : 4 GB RAM

