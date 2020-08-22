Magic: the Gathering Arena Full Version Free Download For PC

Magic: The Gathering Arena is a virtual adaptation of the popular collector’s card game Magic: The Gathering. The title was created at Digital Games, the in-house studio of Wizards of the Coast, owner of the original card game.
Download Magic: the Gathering Arena for PC
Magic: the Gathering Mechanical Arena
The gameplay in Magic: The Gathering Arena on the PC platform does not differ from the previous adaptations of the card game Wizards of the Coast, which faithfully reflects the princ ip ios of the original. Players fold decks of creature cards, spells, artifacts, etc. belonging to one of the five colors. They then face duels with other users, where playing a card requires the use of mana points, represented by so-called lands. The winner is the player who first gets rid of all the opponent’s energy points. The title offers all the rules and cards of the original Magic: The Gathering.
Magic: the Gathering Arena download for pc English
Download Magic: the Gathering Arena
Title: Magic: the Gathering Arena
Genre: Strategy
Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi
Magic: the Gathering Arena minimum requirements:
- Operating system: Windows 7
- Processor : AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5600+ or equivalent
- Graphics card: GeForce GTX 8800 or equivalent
- Memory : 2 GB RAM
Magic: the Gathering Arena Recommended Requirements:
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor : Intel Core2 Quad Q9300 at 2.50 GHz
- Graphics card: GeForce GTX 560
- Memory : 4 GB RAM
How to download Magic: the Gathering Arena :
- Press the download button
- Select a language and click Download
- Please wait until the installation setup is finished
- Complete one of the tasks
- Download complete, install the game and play