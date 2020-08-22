Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Full Version Free Download For PC

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is a network shooter with a view of TPP , representing the popular brand of PopCap studio and Electronic Arts . The game belongs to the branch of the shooter cycle, developing ideas from the games Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare and Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2. Download Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Plot

The game presents the next installment of the conflict that drives the entire cycle, that is, the war between zombies and war plants shown with a wink. The action takes place in the title city of Neighborville and its surroundings.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Clockwork

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is a TPP shooter game so we watch the camera action behind our character. While we play, we can control both zombies and plants. Each of these factions has ten classes with different characteristics and abilities . They include old friends, including Pożeracz, Sunflower, Kaktus, Supermózg, and Kapitan Siwobrody, as well as new faces (including Kung Fungus, Dragon, Elektrozombie, and Space Cadet). Each hero can be greatly modified.

The pace of the game is fast and the skirmishes are very effective thanks to providing players with a large arsenal of weapons and special abilities .

The gameplay focuses on battles against other players or artificial intelligence . In the case of the first variant, there are several game modes available, allowing, among others. defends the territory in the Battle of the Field, partic ip to the Battle of bullets and fight in the qualifiers 4 in 4 in the sand. All this takes place in small maps PvP adapted to this t ip or shock.

On the other hand, in the PvE cooperative mode , we freely explore three large regions ( Downtown Neighborville, Urwista Mountain and Zdziwaczały Forest), where we fight with enemies led by artificial intelligence . We can have fun alone or in a cooperative variant for four people.

Title: Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Genre: TPS / Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit
CPU: AMD FX-4350, Intel i3-3220 or equivalent

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: AMD FX-4350, Intel i3-3220 or equivalent Memory : 4 GB

Memory: 4 GB
Graphics card: AMD Radeon HD 7730, NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 or equivalent

Hard Drive: 15 GB

DirectX: 11

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD FX-6100, Intel i5-3570 or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics card: AMD Radeon R9 285, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or equivalent

Hard Drive: 15 GB

DirectX: 11

How to download Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville:

