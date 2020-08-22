Red Dead Redemption 2 Full Version Free Download For PC

Red Dead Redemption II is the third installment in the Western Red Dead series. The true fame of the series, however, came only six years later, after the launch of Red Dead Redemption, which is an action game with an open world , which by many was dubbed one of the best productions released on platforms of seventh generation. Red Dead Redemption 2 download for PC.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Plot

Action Red Dead Redemption II was established in 1899, in times before the events of the previous part of the series. Known for Red Dead Redemption, the Dutch van der Linde gang is doing well as of the slippage time. When the assault on Blackwater ends in failure, criminals are forced to flee from law enforcement officers and bounty hunters and fight for survival as a result .

In the course of the fight , the protagonist, Arthur Morgan, Dutch van der Linde’s right-hand man, often has to choose between loyalty to his friends and his own ideals. Additionally, the decisions we make and Morgan’s reputation in the region have an impact on history. Relationships with other gang members with whom we share camp are also significant – the choices we make determine their attitude toward the hero.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Mechanics

In Red Dead Redemption II, the action was shown behind the protagonist ( TPP ). The production puts at our disposal a vast open world : it consists of rocky mountain areas, valleys covered with a network of rivers, picturesque grasslands, densely wooded areas, as well as cities whose inhabitants live their own lives, subordinated to individual schedules. Our base is the camp mentioned above: during the game we have to take care of supplies and ensure team morale. It is worth noting that this is not only Morgan’s duty: his colleagues also set out to find if something (depending on their role, it can be, for example, wood, food or money) begins to be missing.

The writers tried their best to make the featured world seem alive, so neutral characters dynamically respond to our actions depending on reputation , appearance, or previous achievements . Wild animals can be found in the desert. We travel the extensive map both on foot and on the crest of one of the mountains that represent different species; these diversified in terms of behavior and coping skills in difficult terrain. Importantly, Morgan can establish a kind of bond with her horse: if she can gain her trust, the animal may, for example, not panic when shooting or encountering a predator.

Arthur has his hands full of work on his travels – in addition to story missions and side missions, random events await him here . It is worth noting that access to many of them depends on several factors, including the reputation and time of day of the protagonist. Bank robberies, before which we must develop a precise strategy, also play an important role. Also, nothing prevents you from hunting and selling animals in your spare time. However, it is worth hurrying, because after a while the corpses begin to rot, rendering them useless.

Morgan has princ ip almente revolvers and shotguns that can be customized in detail. The hero also uses a bow, useful, among others, during the hunt: arrows damage prey much less than bullets. The game returns to Dead Eye mode, after which time slows down, and we can select various targets for quick elimination. There are also noon-noon duels, during which you must show reflexes and precision.

Title: Red Dead Redemption 2

Genre: Action / TPS

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC minimum requirements:

Operating system: Win 7 64

Win 7 64 Processor : Intel Core i5-3570 3.4GHz / AMD FX-6350

Intel Core i5-3570 3.4GHz / AMD FX-6350 Graphics card: AMD Radeon R9 285 2GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB

AMD Radeon R9 285 2GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB Memory : 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Hard Drive : 100 GB Hard drive space

100 GB Hard drive space DirectX : 11

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Recommended Requirements :

Operating System: Win 10 64

Win 10 64 Processor : Intel Core i7-3930K 6-Core 3.20GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i7-3930K 6-Core 3.20GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 Nano 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 Nano 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Memory : 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Hard Drive : 100 GB Hard drive space

