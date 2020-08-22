Remnant: From the Ashes Full Version Free Download For PC

Remnant: From the Ashes is a cooperative action game with RPG elements , developed by Gunfire Games studio (authors of the third installment in the popular Darksiders series). The title appeared on the market by Perfect World Entertainment. Download Remnant: From the Ashes PC.

Remnant: From the Ashes Plot

Remnant: From the Ashes takes us to a post-apocalyptic universe in which the world was dominated by creatures known as The Root. Those who survive have to fight for survival every day, as they try to find a way to send the invaders back to their place of origin.

Remnant: From the Ashes Mechanics

In Remnant: From the Ashes, the action was shown from a third-person perspective ( TPP ). The production puts various classes of characters in our hands, each of whom has an individual set of abilities, strengths and weaknesses. During the game, we traverse procedurally generated worlds and face various opponents; Among the adversaries you can find smaller attacking monsters in groups and giant masks that act as bosses.

During the fight, we gain experience points and unlock new abilities that increase our chances of survival. In addition, we increase our combat potential by improving our equipment or stockpiling better equipment; Items can be purchased from merchants (whom we bring to our base) or you can create them yourself using the crafting system.

Title: Remnant: From the Ashes

Genre: Action

Languages: ENG / ES / RUS / FR / MULTi

Remnant: From the Ashes minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64 bit.

Windows 7/8/10 64 bit. Processor : Intel i5-4690K (3.5 GHz) / AMD FX-8320 (3.5 GHz) or higher.

Intel i5-4690K (3.5 GHz) / AMD FX-8320 (3.5 GHz) or higher. Memory: 8 GB of RAM.

8 GB of RAM. Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon R7 370 with 2 GB VRAM.

GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon R7 370 with 2 GB VRAM. DirectX: Version 11.

Remnant: From the Ashes Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 64 bit

Windows 7/8/10 64 bit Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 (3.70 GHz) or better

Intel Core i5-4590 (3.70 GHz) or better Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 DirectX: Version 11

