Rust Full Version Free Download For PC

Rust is a survival sandbox with a first-person perspective, inspired by titles like Minecraft, DayZ or STALKER The independent study Facepunch and its founder Garry Newman, known for the com unit of players as the author of the Mod application Garry , one of the most profitable and popular Source engine modifications, is responsible for its creation. Rust free download PC.

The game is characterized by a vast and open world in which we fight for survival. However, our princ ip to the enemy is not only hunger and low temperature, but also other players and NPC whose goal is to send us back to that world as soon as possible. The game starts appearing in a random place of the world, equ ip ado single stone and some bandages. First of all, we will have to take care of a safe haven. Thanks to the aforementioned stone, we will obtain the necessary wood for us, which will be used to build a house and make a fire in it, which is a source of heat and light.

Graphics created on the Unity engine evoke associations with DayZ and the STALKER series, and the game’s authors acknowledge these inspirations. In terms of mechanics, world opening, and crafting system, however, this title is full of Minecraft. When we are hungry, we will have to hunt animals that live on our land. At low temperatures, we will need the appropriate clothing, but we can also light a bonfire and warm ourselves in its heat. However, when we suffer a collision with an opponent, it will be necessary to prepare bandages that will stop the bleeding.

Of course, the game in Rust can also be played alone, focusing on the purely sandbox aspect of the game. However, all the fun takes on a different dimension in multiplayer, when dozens of players meet on a map, each having their own goals, themes, and a different approach to the game.

Title: Rust

Genre: Survival

Languages: ENG / ES / RUS / FR / MULTi

Rust minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 64bit

Processor : 2 GHz

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 670 2GB / AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB or better

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 10 GB available space

Rust recommended requirements :

Operating system: Windows 10 64bit

Processor : 3 ghz

Memory : 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 980 or better

DirectX : Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 12 GB available space

