Shadow Warrior 2 Full Version Free Download For PC

Continuation of the game of action in the first person requires the successful repair of successful shooter FPP 90s Shadow To create warriors 2 again the Polish studio Flying Wild Hog is required. The action was established five years after the events presented in the first part.

Shadow Warrior 2 is a continuation of the 2013 first-person game, created by native developer Flying Wild Hog. The Polish team as inspiration for the first edition of the title used a crazy shooter from 1997 of the same name. Interestingly, the success of the 90 was created by the studio 3D Realms on a Build engine, so that the character princ ip The bald man with Asian roots is a cousin of the famous Duke Nukem. Download Shadow Warrior 2 PC.

Like the old classic, the modern Shadow Warrior quickly won over a group of dedicated fans who demanded the unfolding of the adventures of a mercenary joking with the barracks. The Warsaw studio responded to the enthusiasm of the players, giving them again a familiar form of the game and, by the way, adding to the sequel a couple of experimental systems that surprised many.

The Road Hog Engine used by the game was designed for the PC, so it was this production version that was released first. However, the authors did not abandon the edition on the new generation consoles, however, they delayed them a few months compared to the original.

Shadow Warrior 2 Plot

The game was established five years after the events featured in the first part. During this time, the world changed a lot, since shortly after the end of the first Shadow Warrior came the so-called Collisions between dimensions of people and demons. After several years of bloody warfare, both races began to coexist in relative peace, but for a time. Players again play the role of Lo Wang, a well-known hero from the previous installment, who in two leads the life of a lone mercenary, working informally for the local Yakuza. While performing one of the tasks, the protagonist pulls the woman responsible for creating a new t ipor drug: Shadow, whose secret his old boss wants to possess. Together with an unexpected ally, the hero sets out on a path marked by blood and harsh riffs.

Shadow Warrior 2 Mechanics

Compared to its predecessor, the gameplay for platforms PC, PS4 and Xone have experienced quite significant changes, moving a little to the Borderlands series. The RPG elements have been significantly expanded, manifested by access to dozens of different types of weapons (melee and firearms), which can be modified in all ways with wholesale gems, as well as a richer tree of skills to develop. There was also a simple crafting system. However, there is no revolution in terms of the combat system: the confrontations have become even more bloody, dynamic, and effective.

Also, Shadow Warrior 2 is a clearly more open production than the first linear part. Each stage here is a small sandbox in which we can comb the corners for loot (weapons, finds, etc.), and more than one path leads to the mission. Interestingly, the creators decided on some randomness in the generation of maps, each time they use the same base, but the individual places within them can be interchanged (for example, a village with a river). Coupled with the changing weather conditions, this means the Flying Wild Hog can be tackled more than once on the PC, PS4, and XONE version.

Title: Shadow Warrior 2

Genre: Action

Languages: ENG / ES / MULTi

Shadow Warrior 2 minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7/8 / 8.1 / 10 x64

Processor : Intel Core i3-6300 (2 * 3800) or AMD A10-5800K APU (4 * 3800) or equivalent

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GT 560Ti (1024MB) or Radeon HD 6850 (1024MB) or better

Storage: 14 GB available space

Shadow Warrior 2 Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7/8 / 8.1 / 10 x64

Processor : Intel Core i5-5675C (4 * 3100) or AMD A10-7850K APU (4 * 3700) or equivalent

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / ATI Radeon R9 290 with 4 GB of Video Memory (4096 MB) or Radeon HD 7970 (3072 MB)

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 14 GB available space

