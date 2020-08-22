The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs Full Version Free Download For PC and MAC

The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs is the next content pack that deepens the gameplay in the title of The Sims 4 , a production released in 2014. The add-on requires the basic version of the game to work and provides players with the small title. furry. Download The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs MAC PC

The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs Mechanics

The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs joined the game of domesticated animals thousands of years ago. Thanks to this DLC , each family can decide to welcome into their home a man’s best friend or “unofficial boss of everything” who goes his own way.

The Create Pet Toolis back in great style, allowing you to tailor the little one to suit your tastes. At the beginning of the process, hundreds of known breeds of these animals are waiting for the player, but this does not end with difficult decisions. The user can freely mix two breeds with each other, and even adjust individual elements such as the tail or the shape of the ears to create the perfect life partner (not arguing about the socks left in the runner). In the end, you can also freely adjust the coat color, creating typical colors, custom patterns, or even introduce psychedelic elements a bit like pink stripes on the tail. The owners were also offered lots of clothes and other “animal wardrobe” items such as necklaces, scarves, bows, etc.

Animals behave dynamically; For example, a cat may escape from a dog to a tree or a refrigerator, and the dog kicks in the garden, learns tricks, or chases nearby birds while walking. As in life, furries also have individual characters. One dog likes to chase others, and another lies on the couch for hours. Cat A brings her lady hunted prey, and Cat B runs away where the pepper grows as soon as she hears the vacuum cleaner. Of course, many decoration elements and items for our pets have been added to the game.

Animals can get sick too, but don’t worry. The extension adds veterinary clinics, and our sims can become animal doctors or even run their own practice.

The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows XP (SP3) / Vista (SP2) / 7 (SP1) / 8 / 8.1

Windows XP (SP3) / Vista (SP2) / 7 (SP1) / 8 / 8.1 Processor : 1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon 64 Dual-Core 4000+ or ​​equivalent (for computers with integrated graphics IP sets the game requires 2 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Turion 64 X2 TL-62 a 2 GHz or equivalent)

1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon 64 Dual-Core 4000+ or ​​equivalent (for computers with integrated graphics IP sets the game requires 2 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Turion 64 X2 TL-62 a 2 GHz or equivalent) Memory : 2 GB RAM minimum

2 GB RAM minimum Hard Drive : 9 GB

Drive 9 GB Graphics card: 128MB graphics memory and Pixel Shader 3.0 support Supported graphics cards: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better

128MB graphics memory and Pixel Shader 3.0 support Supported graphics cards: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better Sound card: DirectX compatible

DirectX compatible DirectX : DirectX 9.0c

DirectX 9.0c Others: mouse and keyboard. Reader DVD if only physical buying for installation.

The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs Recommended requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bit)

Windows 7/8/10 (64 bit) Processor : Intel Core i5 2.33 GHz

Intel Core i5 2.33 GHz Memory : 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 650 or better

GeForce GTX 650 or better Hard disk: 18 GB

