The Sims 4: Get Famous! Full Version Free Download For PC

The Sims 4: Get Famous! is an extension of the Sims 4 simulation from 2014. Both productions were developed by the EA Maxis studio, with titles such as Spore and the SimCity series. The Sims 4: Road to Fame download free english.

The Sims 4: Get Famous! Mechanics

Get to Fame! is a classically implemented plugin. The production does not introduce any revolutionary changes and is focused on expanding the content of The Sims 4. As the title suggests, the extension allows us to make our Sims a star on the screen. They start their career modestly, and reaching the top requires good homework performance, acting skills exercises, and caring for popularity on social media. You should also join an acting agency that will help you stick with good roles in movies, series and commercials.

Alternatively, our clients can also become influencers who can translate their web fame into marketing contracts. Being a star is quite a lucrative occupation. In addition to obtaining more and more rates, new types of interaction are unlocked : for example, our Sim can show off wealth through a gesture in which he pretends to have a phone conversation, but instead of holding a smartphone, he has a thick pile of banknotes.

The add -on allows players partic ip actively ar in professional career development. We can include see the metamorphoses made by makeup specialists, forge friendships with the directors and see that the hero plays the role correctly. The acting profession is not easy and requires many important options . For example, we are regularly forced to decide whether our Sim is betting on safety, but without engendering performance, or risking more spontaneous play.

Title: The Sims 4: Get Famous!

Genre: Simulation

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

The Sims 4: Get Famous! minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows XP (SP3) / Vista (SP2) / 7 (SP1) / 8 / 8.1

Windows XP (SP3) / Vista (SP2) / 7 (SP1) / 8 / 8.1 Processor : 1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon 64 Dual-Core 4000+ or ​​equivalent (for computers withintegrated graphicsch ip sets the game requires 2 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Turion 64 X2 TL-62 a 2 GHz or equivalent)

1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon 64 Dual-Core 4000+ or ​​equivalent (for computers withintegrated graphicsch ip sets the game requires 2 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Turion 64 X2 TL-62 a 2 GHz or equivalent) Memory : 2 GB RAM minimum

2 GB RAM minimum Hard drive: at least 9 GB of free space and at least 1 GB of additional space for custom content and saved games

at least 9 GB of free space and at least 1 GB of additional space for custom content and saved games Graphics card: 128MB graphics memory and Pixel Shader 3.0 support Supported graphics cards: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better

128MB graphics memory and Pixel Shader 3.0 support Supported graphics cards: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better Sound card: DirectX compatible

DirectX compatible DirectX : DirectX 9.0c

DirectX 9.0c Others: mouse and keyboard. Reader DVD if only physical buying for installation.

The Sims 4: Get Famous! recommended requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bit)

Windows 7/8/10 (64 bit) Processor : Intel Core i5 2.33 GHz

Intel Core i5 2.33 GHz Memory : 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 650 or better

GeForce GTX 650 or better Hard disk: 18 GB

