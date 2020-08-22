The Sims 4: Realm of Magic Full Version Free Download For PC

The Sims 4: The Sims 4: Realm of Magic is another extension of the fourth installment of the popular Electronic A rts series . The project was developed by the EA Maxis studio, that is, the authors of all the productions of this brand.

Land of Magic is an extension of traditional design aimed princ ip to the game is to expand the nSuevos items and options . Thanks to Realm of Magic, a portal that leads to the fantasy land known as Glimmerbrook appears in the world of The Sims 4, covering both a welcoming city and a gloomy forest. In this place, the heroes meet magical masters who will teach them spells that allow them, for example, to conjure food or turn a person into an object. In Glimmerbrook, players also have the opport unity to experiment with potions, including immortality or get rid of the curse.

There were also duels with other adherents of the magical arts. Another attraction is the option of summoning a family member, such as a dragon or a fairy, who will protect our sim and help him fulfill his tasks . The extension also offers a lot of new clothing, such as capes and dresses, and accessories. Some of them have magical properties, allowing, for example, to enchant the crowd. The authors have also prepared many additional articles.

Discover the Neighborhood – An unreal world awaits your Sim, and when you stumble upon the secret portal , there are mystical discoveries at every turn. Interact with family members, cast spells on Sims around you, and brew potions for friends and foes.

Learn the Trade : Study classical teachings, get expert sorcerers to train your Sim, and become a spellcaster by completing a mission. Collect and cast spells to make Sims fight, conjure food, or even turn others into objects. Create drinkable potions to make Sims fall in love, remove unwanted curses, or live forever!

Get Really Familiar – An ethereal familiar or protector will help your Sim become the Spellcaster they were meant to be. Summon a dragon, fairy, or familiar that best suits your Sim’s personality as a personal guard and give it a creative name.

Dress for Supernatural Success – Get in the spirit of witchcraft with outfits that suit your Sim. Exaggerated clothing is cauldron-ready, while a low-key ensemble is perfect for casting new spells. Pick up wands and brooms to finish the look, then decorate the rooms with lovely items.

Title: The Sims 4: And the Realm of Magic

Genre: Simulation

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

The Sims 4: Realm of Magic minimum requirements:

OS: Windows XP (SP3), Windows Vista (SP2), Windows 7 (SP1), Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 | 64-bit version required in Windows 7 for Cats and Dogs and The Four Seasons expansions

Windows XP (SP3), Windows Vista (SP2), Windows 7 (SP1), Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 | The Four Seasons PROCESSOR : 1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon 64 Dual-Core 4000+ or ​​equivalent (for computers withintegrated graphicsch ip sets the game requires 2 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Turion 64 X2 TL-62 a 2 GHz or equivalent)

1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon 64 Dual-Core 4000+ or ​​equivalent (for computers withintegrated graphicsch ip sets the game requires 2 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Turion 64 X2 TL-62 a 2 GHz or equivalent) MEMORY : 2 GB of RAM minimum | 4GB RAM for Cats and Dogs and Four Seasons expansion sets

2 GB of RAM minimum | HARD DRIVE: At least 11 GB * of free space and at least 1 GB of additional space for custom content and saved games

At least of free space and at least 1 GB of additional space for custom content and saved games DVD – ROM: Unit of DVD – ROM, only required for installation

Unit of DVD – ROM, only required for installation VIDEO CARD: 128MB of graphics memory and Pixel Shader 3.0 support. Supported graphics cards: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better

128MB of graphics memory and Pixel Shader 3.0 support. Supported graphics cards: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better SOUND CARD: DirectX 9.0c compatible

DirectX 9.0c compatible DIRECTX : DirectX 9.0ccompatible

The Sims 4: Realm of Magic Recommended Requirements :

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bit)

Windows 7/8/10 (64 bit) Processor : Intel Core i5 2.33 GHz

Intel Core i5 2.33 GHz Memory : 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 650 or better

GeForce GTX 650 or better Hard disk: 18 GB

How to download The Sims 4: Realm of Magic :

