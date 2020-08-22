The Surge 2 Full Version Free Download For PC

The Surge 2 is the second installment of the soul production cycle , released in 2017. The production was created by the authors of the original, namely the Deck 13 studio, which previously worked with the Polish team CI Games on the game Lords of the Fallen. Free The Surge 2 download Spanish.

The Surge 2 Plot

The Surge 2 takes us on a journey to the dark science fiction universe created for the first part of the series, in which machines turned against people. We find the character princ ip on when his plane is shot down by a nanobarrow on the outskirts of Jericho. A few weeks later, the protagonist wakes up in a dilapidated prison and quickly realizes that the metropolis is in chaos: Rebel robots are rampant in its streets, prompting the army to declare martial law, leaving the ordinary citizens to their luck. As if that was not enough, a great storm descended on Jericho.

The Surge 2 Mechanics

In The Surge 2, the action was shown from a third person perspective ( TPP ). Traveling across vast locations, we try princ ip almente to fight against enemies. The hero equ ip ado with an exoskeleton using melee weapons, but in his hand there is also a combat drone, whose skillful use can change the fate of many duels.

The confrontations have a dynamic character, and during them the tactical sense is useful. We need to carefully observe the movements of the opponents to find gaps in their defense as soon as possible and stop their attacks (if at the same time we indicate the direction from which the blow is coming, we will be able to counterattack). Also, as in the first part of the series, here too it should be aimed at specific parts of the opponent’s body. By attacking an armored member, we can cut it to take the weapon or armament after the battle. While we focus on the weak point, we ensure the possibility of a quick death.

During the game, we earn so-called Modular Points, which allow you to increase your life, stamina, and energy supply (required to use the special abilities of individual armor items). In addition, we increased the protagonist’s combat potential with the help of special implants that provide him with various abilities . The aforementioned drone is also susceptible to modification , making it an increasingly indispensable support for us during the adventure.

Title: The Surge 2

Genre: Role / Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

The Surge 2 minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit) Processor : AMD FX-8320 (3.5 GHz) / Intel i5-4690K (3.5 GHz)

AMD FX-8320 (3.5 GHz) / Intel i5-4690K (3.5 GHz) Memory : 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: 2GB, AMD Radeon R9 280 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950

2GB, AMD Radeon R9 280 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 DirectX : Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 20 GB available space

The Surge 2 Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit) Processor : AMD FX-8370 (4.0 GHz) / Intel Core i7-3820 (3.6 GHz)

AMD FX-8370 (4.0 GHz) / Intel Core i7-3820 (3.6 GHz) Memory : 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics: 6GB, AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 Ti

6GB, AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 Ti DirectX : Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 20 GB available space

