The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Full Version Free Download For PC

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the third installment in the popular role – playing game series based on the prose of Andrzej Sapkowski. The title was produced by the CD Projekt RED studio , which is also the team responsible for the two previous parts: The Witcher 2007 and The Witcher 2.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Plot

In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, you play The Witcher one more time. The axis of the characteristic Princ ip to the revolves around several separate threads. Among them was Geralt’s search for lost love and Nilfgaard’s invasion of the Northern Kingdom. We will also try to stop the Wild Hunt title, haunting the witcher both in the novels and in the present in the first and a bit in the second part of the series. All these tasks princ ip ales offer the cinematic quality of the story, with routes branched of event s, breathtaking scene s and carefully targeted sequences.

Interestingly, we can drop some of the threads, but you will have to take into account the various consequences resulting from this. In addition to the stories princ ip ales, there are many side quests, which in total last more than a hundred hours of fun. The authors took on a wide variety of challenges. During the adventures we will explore, among others. caves, ancient ruins, and bustling towns. We will hunt monsters for profit and special rewards. Research-based tasks will also appear. White Wolf can also enjoy the Card Thread game, which is a separate game from the game.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Mechanics

In keeping with the lore of the series, the third Witcher offers considerable character development freedom, and the plot is heavily branched to allow players to make various decisions. At the same time, the virtual world is highly dynamic. For example, some of our actions will make the settlement abandoned by the villagers repopulate after killing bandits or monsters.

The game has a world with an open structure that is forty times more extensive than that of The Witcher 2. The new engine (REDengine 3) was designed to load data in the background all the time, which almost avoided loading screens – we will see them when traveling to larger centers or smaller locations (Kaer Morhen, Skellige Islands, White Orchard and Vizima Castle). The option to ride horses and fast travel makes it easier to get around. With a good steed, it takes about 15 minutes to get from one end of the map to the other.

There have been major changes to the combat system. The artificial intelligence of the opponents has been completely rebuilt. Geralt received 96 animations used in clashes, while in the second part he only had 20, players can finally interrupt the attack during it and block blows and dodge, even if they run out of physical condition, although they are not as effective. The new camera system ensures a clear perspective during clashes. There were also boss fights (including the ice giant), but this time they are not scripted.

The sign system was also heavily rebuilt. Each of the five modes of action has princ ip ales and alternative. For example, using the Igni sign from the second t ip or from the continuous fire from Geralt’s hand, and in the case of the sign, the Ydren trap placed on the ground not only slows down all enemies that stay on it, but it also deals damage to them.

During confrontations, we use the environment to a great extent, for example, we can telekinetically hit the nest of wasps that will attack the enemies. However, if they turn towards us, we will burn them with the Igni sign. Expanding the knowledge of the opponents allows you to know their weaknesses. Some defeated monsters will leave behind ingredients that are impossible to obtain for alchemy recipes and create new items. They also allow Geralt to develop his own mutation tree, providing access to new powers. Players can also develop fencing and alchemy skills .

Game of the Year EDITION

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year edition brings together the base game and all the additional content released to date.

It includes the Hea rts of Stone and Blood & Wine expansions , offering a whopping 50 hours of additional storytelling, as well as new features and new areas that expand the explorable world by more than a third.

It offers access to all the additional content released so far, including weapons, armor, side missions, game modes, and new GWENT cards!

It features all the technical and visual updates, as well as a new user interface completely redesigned based on feedback from the Witcher com unity members .

Title: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

Genre: Action / RPG

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt minimum requirements :

Operating system: Windows 7/8 (8.1) 64-bit

Windows 7/8 (8.1) 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz CPU / AMD Phenom II X4 940 CPU

Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz CPU / AMD Phenom II X4 940 CPU Memory : 6GB RAM

6GB RAM Graphics card: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 660 / AMD GPU Radeon HD 7870

Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 660 / AMD GPU Radeon HD 7870 DirectX : 11

11 Hard disk: 40 GB of free space

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7/8 (8.1) 64-bit

Windows 7/8 (8.1) 64-bit Processor : Intel CPU Core i7 3770 3.4 GHz / AMD CPU AMD FX-8350 4 GHz

Intel CPU Core i7 3770 3.4 GHz / AMD CPU AMD FX-8350 4 GHz Memory : 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics card: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 770 / AMD GPU Radeon R9 290

Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 770 / AMD GPU Radeon R9 290 DirectX : 11

11 Hard disk: 40 GB of free space

