Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Full Version Free Download For PC

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Plot

The story told in Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince revolves around the title Frog Prince ip e. The nightmares were plagued by the young Selius, and his magical power caused the monsters that appeared in them to infiltrate the real world, where they wreaked real havoc. To make matters worse, the princ ip and disappeared without news under mysterious circumstances. The task of tackling this problem falls on the shoulders of three well-known heroes, namely the magician Amadeus, the thief Zoya, and the knight Pontius.

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Clockwork Story

In Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, the action is shown from the side. Castle ruins, haunted tombs, dense forests, and other fairy tale locations that we traverse while playing are abounding with numerous terrain traps and obstacles. Also, every now and then we come across enemies to eliminate (including overgrown bosses ) and solve environmental puzzles based on the use of certain items.

To meet all these challenges, we must make use of the individual abilities of each of the heroes, between which we can freely switch during the game alone. Pontius is excellent at close combat (the system of confrontations with opponents has been significantly improved compared to previous installments of the cycle), Zoya attacks opponents with a bow and uses a rope with a hook, thanks to which she can enter hard-to-reach places, while Amadeus can materialize and transfer selected objects using telekinesis. As progress progresses, the protagonists acquire new skills, allowing them to deal with increasingly sophisticated problems.

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince minimum requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10

Windows 7/8/10 Processor : Intel quad-core 2.0 GHz or dual-core 2.6 GHz

Intel quad-core 2.0 GHz or dual-core 2.6 GHz Memory : 4GB RAM

4GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 or AMD Radeon HD 5700

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 or AMD Radeon HD 5700 DirectX : Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 16 GB available space

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Recommended Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10

Windows 7/8/10 Processor : Intel i7-4770 or AMD FX-8350

Intel i7-4770 or AMD FX-8350 Memory : 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 280

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 280 DirectX : Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 16 GB available space

