Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Full Version Free Download For PC

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is an updated and improved version of Age of Empires II, the best-selling real-time strategy released by Microsoft Studios in 2000. Its creation was entrusted to the Forgotten Empires team, which had previously submitted the first installment. cycle to a similar procedure.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Plot

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition has been enriched with new content, The Last Khans, which adds four more to the four known campaigns from the original. The number of playable nations has also increased.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Mechanical

In Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, players lead one of thirty-five nations divided into cultural circles. We are talking about civilizations from the Middle East and the Far East, as well as representatives of the cultures of Western and Eastern Europe. Each of them has different buildings, technologies and can build unique wonders of the world and each of them has different advantage s and des advantage s.

The gameplay is based on a scheme developed for the needs of the first installment of the cycle, which in the continuation had improvements and new solutions. During the game, we acquire raw materials (food, wood, stone and gold) and gradually develop our settlement through the construction of new buildings and the development of new technologies. To get to the next era, strict conditions must be met: the culmination of our actions is the construction of a miracle that, if kept in one piece for a certain period of time, guarantees victory in battle.

The fight against enemy forces plays an important role in the described production , during which, just as important as the deployment of a large and diverse army (in addition to infantry and cavalry, various siege engines, at our disposal), is the development of effective tactics. If we focus on the offensive, leaving our headquarters unprotected, the enemy can easily use it, in an instant tipping the scales of victory at their side.

Game modes

Seven story campaigns are the mainstay of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition. In addition, the title offers the opport unity to play in quick skirmish mode, where we face forces controlled by artificial intelligence . The game has also implemented a multiplayer mode that allows you to watch games in real time and has a cross-play option between Microsoft Store and Steam users.

Technical details

Compared to the original, the graphics in Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition have been completely improved, and the title itself can even work in 4K resolution. Additionally, numerous changes and improvements have been made to the user interface, while the fight is accompanied by a symphonic soundtrack.



Title: Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Genre: Strategy

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon 64×2 5600+

Memory: 4GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 420 or ATI Radeon HD 6850 or Intel HD Graphics 3000 or better with 2 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 30 GB available space

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: 2.4 Ghz i5 or greater or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 650 or AMD HD 5850 or better

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 30 GB available space

