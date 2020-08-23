Alien Terminator Free Download Full Version





Alien Terminator Overview

Alien terminator is top quality graphics recreation. Original soundtrack and highly effective sound results are added to this recreation. In this recreation you may take pleasure in actual surroundings of conflict zone.

Alien Hallway System Requirements

Operating System: Windows Vista/ Windows 7/ Windows 8 and eight.1

Ram: 256 MB

CPU:800 Mhz or higher

Hard disk area: 64 MB

