Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir Full Version Free Download For PC

Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir is an action-adventure game with platforming elements, developed by the team at OSome Studio. The production is a continuation of the Asterix & Obelix XXL 2: Mission Las Vegum game released in 2005 and its remastering thirteen years younger in the form of the Asterix & Obelix XXL 2: Remastered game. Like the entire cycle, the project described is based on the license of the comic series created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo. Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir download PC.

Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir Plot

The action of the game Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir takes place in the fifties. C., when almost all Gaul was under Roman occupation. Almost, because the invader resists a small village, where two heroes of the title live. The relative idyll is interrupted by a letter received by the druid Getafix from Princess Thule, Avina Gandir, in which the woman warns him of the impending threat and asks him to take care of the mysterious Crystal Menhir. The asteriks and obeliks have nothing more to do than take the precious stone from the town and embark on a long journey full of dangers, during which the protagonists discover the power that is in it.

Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir Mechanics

In Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir observe the action princ ip almente from a bird ‘s eye view. The driving force of the game is the missions that drive the story, but the side missions and activities that provide access to hidden locations or items are also waiting to be reviewed. Performing them, we go through various places, avoid numerous traps and obstacles, jump on platforms , solve clever puzzles and fight enemies.

The Crystal Menhir, which is under our care, offers you several possibilities. The stone as a magnet can attract selected objects or even freeze and set specific objects on fire. Asterix and Obelix use their magical properties both during confrontations with adversaries and to solve puzzles.

Game modes

Unlike the previous parts of the series, which only allowed solo play, in Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir you can also play in co-operation mode . This is important because the characters are very different from each other. Asterix is ​​weaker but more agile, while Obelix, heavy and slow, is much more powerful than his partner.

Technical details

Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir has colorful, three-dimensional graphics in a nice cartoon style.

Title: Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir

Genre: Adventure

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

