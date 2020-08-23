Batman: Arkham Knight Full Version Free Download For PC

Batman: Arkham Knight is the fourth installment in the Dark Knight action series. After the weaker criticism of the third part, Batman: Arkham Origins, the publisher decided to entrust the work of the Rocksteady studio, responsible for the success of the first two games in the series: Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009) and Batman: Arkham. City (2011). PC Batman: Arkham Knight download full.

Batman: Arkham Knight Plot

Like Hitchcock, Batman: Arkham Knight begins with an earthquake. Scarecrow, Batman’s former enemy, has planted fear toxin bombs in Gotham City. The confusion created during the evacuation of the inhabitants of the city was used by Batman’s most dangerous opponents. They dominated the deserted city of Gotham, pushed the police with Commissioner Gordon on the defensive, and teamed up to finally defeat the Batman. These villains include, among others, Penguin, Harvey “Two Faces” Dent, and Harley Quinn. In addition to the known antagonists, there is another: the title Knight Arkham, a new opponent of Batman.

Batman: Arkham Knight Clockwork

In terms of gameplay , Batman: Arkham Knight is an action game in third person perspective ( TPP ), and mechanics is similar to that presented in previous installments. However, a lot of minor changes have been made, for example you can knock out multiple enemies at once or knock down opponents. The modified counter system also made a comeback. This time around, the Dark Knight must be more careful when fighting, because he can be captured not only by stronger opponents, but also by less significant “obstacles”.

Also new to the series is the introduction of the Batman vehicle, known for its comics and movies. With the help of the Batmobile, the Dark Knight can quickly move from place to place, launch rockets, stun opponents, and catapult to immediately enter the airslide mode, well known from previous installments. It is worth noting that in Arkham Knight the game moves to the central area of ​​Gotham City, which has been divided into three separate areas. The full map is also five times larger than the one featured in Arkham City.

Technical details

The fourth installment of Batman’s adventures was based on Unreal Engine technology. However, the graphic design has been improved over the previous views. Refined among other character models, while Batman’s cape received advanced new physics. Pre-rendered movie scenes , which are rendered directly in the game engine, were also dropped .

Batman: Arkham Knight download full

DOWNLOAD NOW

Title: Batman: Arkham Knight

Genre: Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Batman: Arkham Knight minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8.1 (64-bit)

Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8.1 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core i5-750, 2.67 GHz | AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.4 GHz

Intel Core i5-750, 2.67 GHz | AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.4 GHz Memory : 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB VRAM minimum) | AMD Radeon HD 7950 (3GB VRAM minimum)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB VRAM minimum) | AMD Radeon HD 7950 (3GB VRAM minimum) DirectX : Version 11

Version 11 Broadband Internet connection

Hard disk: 45 GB of free space

Batman: Arkham Knight Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8.1 (64-bit)

Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8.1 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core i7-3770, 3.4 GHz | AMD FX-8350, 4.0 GHz

Intel Core i7-3770, 3.4 GHz | AMD FX-8350, 4.0 GHz Memory : 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760. In ultra, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 is required

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760. In ultra, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 is required Graphics memory : 3 GB

3 GB DirectX ®: 11

11 Broadband Internet connection

Hard disk: 45 GB of free space

How to download Batman: Arkham Knight :

Press the download button Go through the download setup process Complete a task to get the password Download, install the game and play!

DOWNLOAD NOW