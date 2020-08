Batman Arkham Origins Overview

Batman Arkham Origins is an motion journey recreation which is developed underneath the banner of Warner Bros. Games Montreal for Microsoft Windows. It was launched on 25th October 2013 and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment revealed this recreation.

System Requirements of Batman Arkham Origins

Operating System: Windows Vista/7/8/8.1

CPU: 2.4GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or later.

RAM: 2GB

Hard Disk Space: 20GB





