Blacksad: Under the Skin Full Version Free Download For PC

An adventure game of point and click on a noir atmosphere, developed by Pendulo Studios recognized (creators of Runaway series). The hero of Blacksad: Under the Skin is an anthropomorphic black cat who is dedicated to the profession of detective. Blacksad: Under the Skin video game free download for PC.

Blacksad: Under the Skin is a game prepared for PC, XONE, etc. by Pendulo Studios, known to fans of point-and-click adventure games , about one of the adventures of the anthropomorphic black cat, the hero of the Blacksad comic series. Its creators are the Iberian artists Juan Díaz Canales and Juanjo Guarnido, who gave life to their hero in 2000 at the Parisian publishing house Dargaud.

Blacksad: Under the Skin Plot

Detective John Blacksad is tasked with finding the perpetrator of the death of Joe Dunn, the owner of the boxing club in New York. The victim was hanged, and at the same time as the murder took place, the club’s greatest protégé, Robert Yale, the hope of boxing, disappears from the club. Blacksad’s client is Duna’s daughter Sonia, who has had to deal with the club’s financial problems since her father’s death. Meanwhile, the boxing match of the year is expected soon. To solve the mystery, the character princ ip to be immersed in the heart of the corrupt and ruthless underworld that governs the sport.

Blacksad: Under the Skin Mechanics

Blacksad: Under the Skin is a point and click adventure game . The player’s task is to collect and use items, talk to the characters living in the world, and deduce to overcome the logical challenges posed by the game.

Title: Blacksad: Under the Skin

Genre: Adventure

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Blacksad: Under the Skin minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 (64-bit)

Windows 7 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core i5 (3GHz) or equivalent

Intel Core i5 (3GHz) or equivalent Memory : 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: AMD R7 260X / Nvidia GTX 750 Ti 2GB

AMD R7 260X / Nvidia GTX 750 Ti 2GB DirectX : Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 30 GB available space

Blacksad: Under the Skin Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core i7 (3GHz) or equivalent

Intel Core i7 (3GHz) or equivalent Memory : 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX VEGA 64 / Nvidia GTX 1080

AMD Radeon RX VEGA 64 / Nvidia GTX 1080 DirectX : Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 30 GB available space

