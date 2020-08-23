Burnout Paradise Remastered Full Version Free Download For PC

Burnout Paradise Remastered is an updated and expanded version of Burnout Paradise, developed by Criterion Games and released in 2008. Stellar Entertainment was responsible for creating the production described here. The title appeared among others on the PC, XONE and PS4 platforms . In addition to the basic version of this racer, the pack contains eight DLC , namely: Big Surf Island, Cops and Bandits, Cult Cars, Burnout Motorcycles, Toys from Burnout Paradise, Burnout Paradise Party, Boost Specials, and Cagney. Download Burnout Paradise Remastered.

Burnout Paradise Remastered Mechanics

Burnout Paradise Remastered takes us on a trip to the fictional city of Paradise City and (thanks to the presence of one of the additions mentioned above) to the island of Big Surf. During the game, partic ip masters in dynamic runs and crazy challenges that can achieve victory by crossing the finish line in first position and eliminating rivals (talking about the so – called takedowns) or even sowing panic among users highway. The showcase of the game is the advanced damage system used by cars involved in spectacular accidents; its values ​​can be seen in Showtime mode activated at any time, in which we try to reach the highest level of destruction.

The authors put at our disposal one hundred and fifty vehicles, despite the fact that we are talking about unlicensed cars and motorcycles, their real counterparts can be easily recognized. The driving model is skillful: during the fight we develop unimaginable speeds at which we perform at first glance impossible maneuvers, such as endless detours or long jumps.

Burnout Paradise Game modes

The mainstay of Burnout Paradise Remastered released on the PC, XONE and PS4 platforms is the extended single player career mode. However, nothing prevents you from trying your luck in clashes with other people over the Internet or as part of a local multiplayer mode .

Burnout Paradise Technical Details

Burnout Paradise could boast of high-quality graphics: an additional advantage of the game was more than a hundred vulnerable elements of each of the virtual vehicles. The authors of Burnout Paradise Remastered tried to get textures in a higher resolution, as well as optimize the game for individual platforms . Thanks to this, owners of PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X and powerful computers can enjoy the game in 4K mode and at sixty frames per second; On PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the title works in 1080p resolution.

Title: Burnout Paradise Remastered

Genre: Driving

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Burnout Paradise Remastered minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 (64-bit)

Graphics card: NVidia GT 450 or ATI Radeon HD 5750

Processor: Intel i3 2120 @ 3.3GHz or Phenom II X4 965 @ 3.40GHz

Memory: 4GB RAM

DirectX: 11

Hard Drive: 8GB

Burnout Paradise Remastered Recommended Requirements :

Operating system: Windows 10

GPU: Nvidia GTX 750 Ti or AMD Radeon R7 265

Processor: Intel i5 3570K or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Memory: 8GB RAM

DirectX: 11

Hard Drive: 8GB

