Citadel: Forged with Fire Full Version Free Download For PC

Citadel: Forged with Fire is a network RPG released for PC, PS4, and XONE. The game was developed by the Blue Isle studio, known for games like Slender: The Arrival or Valley. Download Citadel: Forged with Fire.

Citadel: Forged with Fire Trama

The action takes place in a fantasy land known as Ignus and allows players to play adepts of the magical arts seeking adventure and glory. The game takes place on a 36 square kilometer map, which includes open fields, dense forests, mountains, swamps, frozen tundra and ancient ruins, which hide valuable treasures and powerful artifacts.

Citadel: Forged with Fire Mechanics

Citadel: Forged with Fire released for PC, PS4 and XONE is an RPG designed as a network sandbox. Large groups of players can play on each server and nothing limits their freedom of action. They choose their own careers and organize themselves into so-called houses, fulfilling roles similar to the guild . The authors facilitated the latter by providing the option to establish the internal structure and hierarchy of the organization, as well as creating its coat of arms.

The heart of the game is an extensive magic system. Players have access to a wide selection of spells and an impressive arsenal of wands, staves, and spell-enhanced weapons. We can include bringing meteor showers from the sky, taking control of animals and inhuman races, and using telekinesis. The option to fly also appears.

As befits a network sandbox, there was also the option to build locks. The game is governed by a physical engine, which in combination with an extensive magic system provides interesting effects. Spells help us to quickly build a fortress, but at the same time a powerful opponent can, for example, tear the tower from the foundations and use it as a missile against our forces.

Title: Citadel: Forged with Fire

Genre: Role

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Citadel: Forged with Fire minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 or higher

Windows 7 or higher Processor : 2.0GHZ or higher

2.0GHZ or higher Memory : 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: GTX 950 equivalent or better

GTX 950 equivalent or better DirectX : Version 10

Version 10 Storage: 20 GB available space

Citadel: Forged with Fire Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 or higher

Windows 7 or higher Processor : 3.0GHZ or higher

3.0GHZ or higher Memory : 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics: GTX 970 or better

GTX 970 or better DirectX : Version 10

Version 10 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 20 GB available space

