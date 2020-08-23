Darksiders Genesis Full Version Free Download For PC

Darksiders Genesis is a prequel to the Darksiders series, developed by Airsh ip Syndicate. The team created, among others, the game Battle Chasers: Nighwar, and their ranks include the authors of the first two installments in the Darksiders series. The title is a representative of the hack’n’slash genre , and was published by the Nordic brand company THQ. Darksiders Genesis download free english.

Darksiders Genesis Plot

The Darksiders Genesis game takes place before the events featured in the first part of the series. Keeping the world in balance, the Council granted the Knights of the Apocal ip sis powerful powers; instead, they were to kill the remaining Nephilim (descendants of angels and demons), leading to a bloody battle in Eden. After executing this command, two of them, War and Waśń, were given another task . This time, his goal is to hunt down the demon masters called by Lucifer and prevent the demon lord from disturbing his balance forever.

Darksiders Genesis Mechanics

In Darksiders Genesis, the action was shown from a bird’s eye view. During the game we travel through climatic locations, fight hordes of enemies and overcome various obstacles on the ground. As we move forward, we acquired equipment increasingly powerful s and improve existing, and develop the skills of the players. It should be noted that the characters differ not only in appearance and character, but also in combat style. While warfare prefers the elimination of enemies with melee weapons, Wasś kills adversaries from a safe distance, using two weapons.

In Darksiders Genesis, you can play alone (then we can seamlessly switch between characters) or in cooperative multiplayer mode (over the Internet or on a shared screen).

Darksiders Genesis Technical Details

Darksiders Genesis has colorful three-dimensional graphics kept in the familiar cartoon style from previous games under this banner. The pace of the fight is compounded by the dynamic soundtrack.



Title: Darksiders Genesis

Genre: Hack’n’slash

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Darksiders Genesis minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7, 8, Windows 10 (64 bit)

Windows 7, 8, Windows 10 (64 bit) Processor : AMD FX-8320 (3.5 GHz) / Intel i5-4690K (3.5 GHz) or better Memory : 4 GB of RAM

AMD FX-8320 (3.5 GHz) / Intel i5-4690K (3.5 GHz) or better 4 GB of RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 DirectX : Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 15 GB available space

Darksiders Genesis Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 7, 8, Windows 10 (64 bit)

Windows 7, 8, Windows 10 (64 bit) Processor : Intel Core i7-3930K (3.2 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.2 GHz) or better

Intel Core i7-3930K (3.2 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.2 GHz) or better Memory : 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 DirectX : Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 15 GB available space

