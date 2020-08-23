Death Stranding Full Version Free Download For PC

Stranding Death is a game of action and adventure . The title came from the hands of employees of the Kojima Productions studio. Free Death Stranding download Spanish.

The Princ ip a designer and writer is the father of the Metal Gear series, Hideo Kojima, for whom it was the first game developed after leaving the ranks of Konami, where he spent more than three decades of his career in the industry. The character princ ip to the Stranding Death was played by Norman Reedus, known for the role of Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead series. The actor previously collaborated with Kojima on the deleted horror Silent Hills.

Death Stranding Plot

The writers presented a grotesque vision of the near future. The world was rocked by a series of explosions that brought a series of supernatural phenomena called Death Stranding. Among the anomalies created in this way, we can distinguish rain, which in this world has unusual properties. Everything that gets wet in the rain, known as Timefall, changes in time. This means an extreme acceleration of the aging process in all living organisms, including plants. Another important element is the presence of creatures invisible to the naked eye known as BT (Beached Things). They represent a real threat to all the inhabitants of the planet. Special equipment is required to detect them, indicating their locationexact. The phenomena caused humanity to divide into small scattered groups.

The character princ ip to the Death Stranding is Sam Porter. It belongs to an organization called Bridges, which specializes in transporting goods between cities.

The story told in the play focuses princ ip almente to show the relationship between life and death. The title itself refers to a disturbing phenomenon that we know from the real world, that is, the unexpected appearance of cetaceans on the banks of water reservoirs, which usually results in their death.

Death Stranding Mechanics

Stranding Death is an action game in open world with a view of TPP . The player can freely explore the environment, on foot or using various means of transport. However, this has its limitations: on your way you may encounter a number of obstacles on the ground that make it difficult for you to reach part of the location . They can be overcome with the help of special equipment , such as a climbing rope, which can be anchored in a selected place, or a portable ladder. Your inventory also affects the mobility of the character.

Real-time battle plays an important role in Death Stranding. Although you can use elements of the environment to sneak around and avoid your opponent’s sight, it doesn’t always work. Players have a variety of weapons at their disposal, and as a last resort you can resort to using your fists. During skirmishes, be careful with equipment : enemies can eliminate some of the equipment .

The death of the character does not mean the end of the game . Instead, it introduces you to a state between life and death, in which you must find your way back. When we come back to life from a state of transition, every trace we leave in the game world still remains in the same place.

Network functions are also important mechanics. With its help, players can share supplies or structures to facilitate movement around the world.

