Detroit: Become Human Full Version Free Download For PC

Detroit: Become Human is a production on the frontier of adventure game and interactive cinema, for which the French studio Quantic Dream, known for titles such as Fahrenheit, Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls, is responsible. This time, the developers decided to develop the idea of ​​emotionally aware and self-conscious androids, which first appeared in the 2012 tech demo . Detroit: Become Human free download for PC.

Detroit: Become Human Plot

The attraction Princ ip to the Detroit: Become Human is the frame , counted from the perspective of three android heroes. The production action takes place in the near future in the homonymous city of Detroit. In the gaming universe, machines that look and behave as people are commonly found, creating serious social problems, such as high unemployment or demand for new resources. The protagonists are Kara and Markus, robots used to help house and care for their residents, and Connor a protot ip or android used by police during investigations, interrogations and negotiations. Through their intertwined histories, player notes and partic ipa in the appearance of machines that, due to a defect in the software, began to rebel, fled from their owners and finally felt human emotions.

Detroit: Become Human Mechanics

Detroit: Become Human looks like Heavy Rain. Therefore, it is an interactive story that is fun princ ip almente in exploring the environment, diverse activities and conduct dialogues. Due to the fact that the characters Princ ip ales are androids, players have received several oport unit is new. Playing Connor, we can quickly analyze various data , for example, related to the weapon left by the bandit. The robot can also reconstruct some events based on circumstantial evidence, which resembles the well-known solution from Batman: Arkham Origins.

In addition to all this, an extensive dialogue system has been prepared. Evidence found increases the available set of problems, selected at key times, so if we do not follow the investigation, may result will not have too many oport unit is to maintain an important conversation. This is important because dialogues greatly influence the story and can have serious consequences.

Player choices also play a huge role in Detroit: Become Human. Depending on how we conduct the conversation or how exhaustively we search a room, the game opens up before us several story paths that drastically change the course of the entire story. If we make unfortunate decisions, each of the three playable characters can die prematurely. However, the creators offered the oppor unit of rewind time a scene specific s to see what the end would lead other elections.

Technical details

Quantic Dream Studio took care of the high-quality graphics. The character models in Detroit: Become Human look great and the environment is rich in detail.

Detroit: Become Human download PC

DOWNLOAD NOW

Title: Detroit: Become Human

Genre: Adventure

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Detroit: Become Human minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit Processor : i5 2400 @ 3.4 GHz or equivalent

i5 2400 @ 3.4 GHz or equivalent Memory : 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or equivalent

Nvidia GTX 660 or equivalent VRAM: 2GB

Detroit: Become Human Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor : i7 2700K or equivalent

i7 2700K or equivalent Memory : 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM GPU: Nvidia GTX 1080 or equivalent

Nvidia GTX 1080 or equivalent VRAM: 8GB

How to download Detroit: Become Human:

Press the download button Go through the download setup process Complete a task to get the password Download, install the game and play!

DOWNLOAD NOW