Dying Light 2 Full Version Free Download For PC

Dying Light 2 is a first person action game with an open world in which we go through a city controlled by zombies. The production is a continuation of the 2015 hit Dying Light. We find in it a single player and multiplayer mode . The Polish studio Techland is responsible for its creation, in addition to Dying Light , known among others. from the shooters of Dead Island or Call of Juarez.

Dying Light 2 Plot

Dying Light 2 takes place 15 years after the end of the first part, in a completely different place, unknown by the name of the European metropolis. The general scheme of the plot is similar. Is a story about a com unit human trying to survive in a city swept by an epidemic of virus that turns people into zombies and the undead become more dangerous when darkness comes.

Importantly , this time the developer is decided not to tell a story princ ip on, but focused on the call box narrative arena in which we build our own history from various event s shaped by the choices made. The developers approached this element of the game with great care: working on it, among others, employing a true RPG expert Chris Avellone (including Planescape Torment, Fallout: New Vegas and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II).

Dying Light 2 Mechanics

In Dying Light 2, we explore a large city occupied by hordes of zombies, as well as groups of people often much more dangerous. The world is four times bigger than the one known from the first part. Like its predecessor, the production has an extensive melee combat system, which allows, among others. Dismember the opponents (we can also shoot, but the use of melee weapons is the basis of the game) and the complex mechanics of the ship – you can add dozens of different effects to the created weapon.

The title in question also has rich parkour-style movement options , depending on our hero’s strength bar (all actions require it, even sticking to the edge of the roof). In the “dos” there were twice the animations associated with jumps, races and other dizzying maneuvers. The creators were also tasked with stunt-based environmental puzzles, which require proper route planning.

Dying Light 2 includes a day and night cycle that affects the behavior and strength of enemies: after sunset, the zombies become much more dangerous, so it is worth looking at your watch and getting closer to exploring the city. With precaution. Additionally, the Techland study placed great emphasis on player choices and actions that affect the state of the game world. The developers have also improved the AI ​​of the opponents who can now change their fighting style during a fight.

Dying Light 2 Technical Details

Dying Light 2 works on the basis of a modernized version of the Chrome Engine, called the C-Engine. Therefore, the game has a very attractive three-dimensional graphic design: both the city and the character or monster models have been prepared with great attention to detail, and the views from the top of the tall buildings can be impressive. The realistic shading and lighting systems also make a great impression.

Title: Dying Light 2

Genre: Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Dying Light 2 minimum requirements:

Operating system : Windows 7 64-bit.

: Windows 7 64-bit. Processor : Intel Core i3 2000 series or AMD FX 4000.

: Intel Core i3 2000 series or AMD FX 4000. Memory : 8 GB of RAM.

: 8 GB of RAM. Graphics card : GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon HD 7850 with 2 GB.

: GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon HD 7850 with 2 GB. Ray tracing graphics card: GeForce RTX 2060 ( DirectX 12).

GeForce RTX 2060 ( DirectX 12). DirectX : version 11.

: version 11. Network: broadband Internet connection .

broadband Internet connection . Storage : 65 GB.

: 65 GB. Sound card : DirectX compatible .

Dying Light 2 Recommended Requirements:

Operating system : Windows 7 64-bit.

: Windows 7 64-bit. Processor : Intel Core i7-4770K or Ryzen 5 1500X.

: Intel Core i7-4770K or Ryzen 5 1500X. Memory : 16 GB of RAM.

: 16 GB of RAM. Graphics card : GeForce GTX 980 Ti-GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56.

: GeForce GTX 980 Ti-GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56. Ray tracing graphics card: GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ( DirectX 12).

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ( DirectX 12). DirectX : version 11.

: version 11. Network: broadband Internet connection .

broadband Internet connection . Storage : 65 GB.

: 65 GB. Sound card : DirectX compatible .

