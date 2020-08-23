Farmer’s Dynasty Full Version Free Download For PC

Farmer’s Dynasty is a powerful farm simulator, enriched with clearly defined life simulation elements and role – playing games . The production was developed by the Toplitz Productions studio. PC Farmer’s Dynasty free download.

Farmer’s Dynasty Plot

We find the character princ ip to the Farmer’s dynasty when it comes to the field to see the farm inherited from his late grandfather. The farm is almost in ruins rusty roofs and walls of buildings are full of holes, while the team present on the site, including in the form of an old tractor, definitely not what you dream every farmer princ ip iante. As you can easily guess, it is the shoulders of the protagonist who are in charge of putting everything in order and making enough money to start the process of modernizing the farm.

Farmer’s Dynasty Mechanics

Farmer’s Dynasty gives us an open world in which we can move freely. While on the farm we move on foot, we use a variety of vehicles to travel between distant points on the map and work in the fields; In addition to the tractor inherited from my grandfather, we also obtain increasingly modern and advanced machines.

The driving force of the game are tasks commissioned by neutral characters that allow you to propel the action. Our missions are not only to work in the fields, from time to time we have to, for example, repair the equipment ourselves or renovate one of the buildings, and all this is complemented by the care of farm animals and the trade of crops in excess. The possibility of starting a family and raising a child, and therefore the continuation of the title “dynasty” is not without importance.

Farmer’s Dynasty Technical Details

Farmer’s Dynasty’s three – dimensional graphic design presents a good level of performance. The fact that the machines in the game have their counterparts, in fact, deserves a separate mention – an example is the old John Deere tractor.

Title: Farmer’s Dynasty

Genre: Simulation

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Farmer's Dynasty minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7, 8, 10

Processor: Intel Core2Duo / AMD X2, min. 2.2 GHz

Memory: 4GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 11 compatible GPU, min. 1.5GB dedicated VRAM (AMD Radeon HD 7000 series / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 500 series)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 8 GB available space

Farmer's Dynasty Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel i5 / AMD X4, min. 2.8 GHz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 11 compatible GPU, min. 2GB dedicated VRAM (AMD R9 300 series / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 900 series)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 8 GB available space

How to download Farmer’s Dynasty:

Press the download button Go through the download setup process Complete a task to get the password Download, install the game and play!

