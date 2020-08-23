Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part I Full Version Free Download For PC

Download Harry Potter Deathly Hallows – Part I free. An action game based on the legendary series of books about the adventures of Harry Potter. In the latest interactive adaptation of the world’s most famous young wizard, there will be a final battle with the ruthless Lord Voldemort.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part I Plot

Like the movie, the game was divided into two parts, to show the young wizard’s final fight with Lord Voldemort. The first part begins when Harry and his faithful companions, Ron and Hermione, embark on a dangerous mission, the purpose of which is to find and destroy the artifacts that provide Voldemort with immortality and power: the Horcruxes. Three friends, deprived of the help and care of their teachers, must now rely solely on themselves more than ever.

Meanwhile, the wizarding world is becoming a dangerous place for the Dark Lord’s opponents. The Death Eaters take control of the Ministry of Magic and even Hogwarts , intimidating and arresting anyone who might oppose them. The only hope to stop the evil is Harry Potter, who must find the Horcruxes before Voldemort catches him.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part I Mechanics

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows are the darkest part of the Harry Potter adventure saga, and the gameplay has changed. This time, the emphasis was on fighting with Voldemort’s minions. So instead of an arcade adventure game, we get production with a lot of battle sequences. As a weapon princ ip to in clashes with the Death Eaters, Dementors or Szmalcownikami, our hero, of course, serves his magic wand and an arsenal of offensive and defensive spells. On the other hand, for those who prefer less forceful solutions, alternative forms of ” struggler ”against opponents: the Cape of Invisibility, the Multi Juice Potion or the Peruvian Instant Dark Powder.

We can also use all types of shields, including those created magically, both to hide from enemy spells and to throw them at opponents. And when we want to strengthen our strength, nothing prevents you from using magic potions that renew your vitality. they increase your chances of winning in battle or allow you to free yourself from the hands of torturers.

A completely new graphics engine was created for the game, which guarantees a high quality of visual settings, as well as provides intuitive control of the young wizard’s actions. You should also mention the entirely new locations that appear during the game, from the city streets to the woods to the woods. Each of them has new enemies waiting for you, tasks to complete, and challenges to discover.

Harry Potter Deathly Hallows – Part I minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows XP Windows 7 Windows vista

Windows XP Windows 7 Windows vista Processor : 2.4 GHz, 2 GHz dual core or equivalent

2.4 GHz, 2 GHz dual core or equivalent Memory : 1.5 GB RAM

1.5 GB RAM Video Card : 256MB DX9c compatible graphics card. Geforce 6800, Ati X1600 or higher. Ch ip set for laptops might work but not supported

Card 256MB DX9c compatible graphics card. Geforce 6800, Ati X1600 or higher. Ch ip set for laptops might work but not supported Hard disk space: 5GB of free space

5GB of free space Sound card: Compatible with directX 9.0c or higher

Compatible with directX 9.0c or higher DirectX : 9.0c

Harry Potter Deathly Hallows – Part I Recommended requirements:

Operating System: Windows XP (SP3) / Vista (SP1) / Windows 7

Windows XP (SP3) / Vista (SP1) / Windows 7 Processor : 2.4 GHz Single Core, 2.0 GHz Dual Core or equivalent

2.4 GHz Single Core, 2.0 GHz Dual Core or equivalent RAM: 2 Gb.

2 Gb. Hard Drive Space: 9 Gb.

Drive 9 Gb. Video Card: 256 Mb. DX9c compatible. Geforce 6800, Ati X1600 or higher

