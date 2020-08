Helic Overview

It is a really thrilling and attention-grabbing sport. In this sport you’ll get pleasure from actual surroundings of warfare zone. If you like to play flaying simulation video games so obtain Helic and begin having fun with it.

Helic System Requirements

Windows 95/98/XP/ME/Vista/7;

Processor 800 Mhz or higher;

RAM: minimal 256 Mb;





Download Now