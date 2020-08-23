Just Cause 4 Full Version Free Download For PC

Just Cause 4 is the fourth installment of the popular series of games of action with an open world , overseen by the team Swedish Avalanche Studios. At the same as the previous part of the series, the success of production , among others, on platforms PS4, PC and Xone. Just Cause 4 free download.

Just Cause 4 Plot

The character princ ip to the Just Cause 4 is known from previous installments of the series Rico Rodriguez. This time, the protagonist hits the fictional state of Solís in South America, whose inhabitants have to deal not only with the effects of violent weather phenomena, but also with the regime introduced by Black Hand, a paramilitary organization commanded by the ruthless Gabriela. Morales. The hero must deal with them, spreading chaos and destruction wherever he appears, and also discover the truth about his father.

Just Cause 4 Mechanics

In Just Cause 4 released on PS4, PC, and XONE, the action was shown from a third-person perspective ( TPP ). We come here to an open world with an area of ​​one thousand and twenty-four square kilometers, which is the largest “sandbox” of all that Avalanche Studios has created so far; We will find here tropical forests, high mountains and desert areas, as well as cities and towns. We move on foot, as well as at the controls of various vehicles and machines; In addition to well-known motorcycles, cars, helicopters and fighter jets from above, we also carry car transporters, excavators, cranes, water scooters, and microshoots. Also, exploration it is made more attractive by the possibility of gliding with wingsuit or skydiving.

In the course of the fight , we carried out history tasks and carried out various parallel activities, gradually reducing the sphere of influence of the Black Hand. Rico has a wide range of weapons and gadgets, the most important of which is the famous hook line, which allows him to connect any object or element of the environment. Although it could have been used in various ways before, now the range of its possibilities has expanded; During the game, we can modify it at our discretion, for example, enriching it with a rocket launcher that lifts the hit objects.

However, the biggest novelty compared to previous Just Cause games are the aforementioned changeable weather conditions in the form of tropical storms, tornadoes, sandstorms, or blizzards. His presence often gives Rico an additional advantage , as these are not just visual effects, but completely simulated phenomena; For example, a tornado can absorb cars and smaller objects, as well as destroy buildings.

Just Cause 4 Technical Details

Just Cause 4 uses proprietary Apex technology, which also handles games like Rage 2 ( a result of the collaboration of Avalanche Studios and computer id Software) and theHunter: Call of the Wild . The title has high-quality graphics.

Title: Just Cause 4

Genre: Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Just Cause 4 minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 (64 bit)

Windows 7 SP1 (64 bit) Processor : Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz | AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or higher

Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz | AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or higher RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (2GB VRAM or better) | AMD R9 270 (2GB VRAM or better)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (2GB VRAM or better) | AMD R9 270 (2GB VRAM or better) DirectX : 11.1

11.1 HDD / SSD: 59GB

Just Cause 4 Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz | AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent

Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz | AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (6GB VRAM or better) | AMD Vega 56 (6GB VRAM or better)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (6GB VRAM or better) | AMD Vega 56 (6GB VRAM or better) DirectX : 11.1

11.1 HDD / SSD: 59GB

