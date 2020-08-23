Kingdom Come: Deliverance Full Version Free Download For PC

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a first-person action role-playing game for PC, set in the historical realities of medieval central Europe. The Czech independent studio Warhorse is responsible for the creation of the game, which included authors from the popular mafia, original war strategy or the UFO trilogy published in 2003-2007. While working on their debut title, the developers were inspired by a number of iconic positions in their genre, as a result of which, in terms of mechanics and world openness, their production resembles titles like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrimor the Mount & Blade series. The Dark Souls series has become a model for a difficult and extremely demanding combat system, and the very way of conducting the story can evoke associations with The Witcher .

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Plot

The plot of the game was established in Central Europe princ ip ios of the fifteenth century. Proper action begins in 1403, that is, several years before the bloody Hussite wars, which shook not only the Czechs, but also the German or Polish Kingdom, ruled at that time by Władysław Jagiełło.

In Kingdom Come: Deliverance, we play the role of the son of a blacksmith, a young man named Henry. One day, when his village is razed by the enemy’s armies, the protagonist vows to fulfill his father’s last will and take revenge on the perpetrators of the assault . Driven by a desire to retaliate, Henryk quickly finds himself embroiled in grand politics and a web of intrigue, thereby giving him a much more difficult task of saving the rightful ruler of his country and restoring order in the world. state. The implementation of this objective will our hero a few years, during which he will visit several regions of Central Europe and partic ip Plowing in a series of events historical s and real battles.

Kingdom Come: Mechanical Deliverance

The gameplay in Kingdom Come: Deliverance for PC takes place in the vast open world of medieval central Europe. The mechanics of the game itself does not differ much from most modern action RPGs, so during the game, seen from the first-person perspective, we have to fight r, talk to independent characters, develop skills , participate. ip ar in hand idades and care for your computer , and also perform various tasks princ ip ales and secondary, which are characterized by considerable freedom of implementation and therefore developmentnonlinear of the plot . In the course of the game, our hero also joins various companions, for a time supporting him with his skills in battle and performing tasks.

Unlike most games of this genre, princ ip almente fantasy conventions, Kingdom Come: Deliverance develops into historical realities. During the game, we do not find monsters or magic items, and a faithful representation of the time stands out, which is also reflected, among others. in the hero development system . The game lacks a typical class system, and our protagonist, described by four basic factors (strength, dexterity, vitality, rhetoric), can develop in different directions, using, for example, the skills of a warrior, a bard or a thief. Henry improves his skills by doing related activities, and you can also speed up this process by reading relevant books or paying teachers for lessons.

Game modes

The production of the Warhorse studio is completely focused on the story in the single player mode, so in the game we will not find any form of fun in the multiplayer variant .

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Technical Details

Launched on the PC platform Kingdom Come: Deliverance, uses advanced graphics engine CryEngine 3, known princ ip almente through the Crysis series. Despite the relatively low budget, the Czech developers managed to create a high-quality link that looks just as good on a “tin” as it does on eighth-generation consoles . The world of medieval Europe created for the game is extremely lively and authentic. The individual locations are characterized by a different architectural style, which is the result of the clash of influences from different cultures, while the independent characters that inhabit them are endowed with advanced artificial intelligence algorithms. that condition their daily lifestyle, for example, through work or favorite ways of spending free time.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance download for PC

Title: Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Genre: Role

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Kingdom Come: Deliverance minimum requirements:

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1)

64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1) Processor : Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz CPU, AMD Phenom II X4 940 CPU

Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz CPU, AMD Phenom II X4 940 CPU Memory : 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 660, AMD GPU Radeon HD 7870

Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 660, AMD GPU Radeon HD 7870 DirectX : Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 40 GB available space

40 GB available space Others: Sound card

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1)

64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1) Processor : Intel CPU Core i7 3770 3.4 GHz, AMD CPU AMD FX-8350 4 GHz

Intel CPU Core i7 3770 3.4 GHz, AMD CPU AMD FX-8350 4 GHz Memory : 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 1060, AMD GPU Radeon RX 580

Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 1060, AMD GPU Radeon RX 580 DirectX : Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 40 GB available space

40 GB available space Sound Card: Creative SOUND BLASTER Zx

