Lost Ember Full Version Free Download For PC

Lost Ember is an action-adventure game. It was developed by the German studio Mooneye, for which it was a debut project.

Lost Ember Plot

The game takes place in the ruins of the metropolis of Machu Kila, the former capital of the empire of the fictional Inrashi people, who resemble the Incas in many ways. This civilization disappeared long ago, and the monuments it built became part of the wild forest. While playing the game, the player directs a wolf who possesses the power to possess the bodies of other animals. Using this ability, we must travel the world and discover step by step the truth about what led to the fall of Machu Kila.

Lost Ember Mechanics

Lost Ember is a game of action and adventure, while we play, we deal princ ip almente of exploration , from time to time we face challenges that test our skill or cunning. We spend most of our time in wolf’s clothing. It is fast and strong, making it equally good at covering long distances and hunting. These characteristics, however, are not enough to pass the game. You need to take over the bodies of other animals and use their abilitiesunique to overcome obstacles and problems that the wolf could not solve. As we play, we come across many different species of animals with different characteristics. For example, owning birds allows us to fly, fish, dive, and as a mole, we dig underground tunnels.

On travels, the wolf is accompanied by a magical creature that resembles a ball of red light, helping him find his way to his destination. Its power also allows you to see memories of the time before the fall of the Inrashi civilization.

Technical details

Lost Ember offers an attractive three-dimensional graphic design , which instead of realism focuses on vibrant colors and a cartoon style. It is worth mentioning that the sound layer was developed by two veterans of the Rockstar North studio: Craig Conner (responsible for the music throughout the Grand Theft Auto series ) and Will Morton (author of audio effects and dialogue in various editions of the same series).

Title: Lost Ember

Genre: Adventure

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Lost Ember minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 10

Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 10 Processor : Intel or AMD Dual Core CPU

Intel or AMD Dual Core CPU Memory : 4GB RAM

4GB RAM Graphics: DirectX 10 Feature Level AMD or NVIDIA Card with 1 GB VRAM

DirectX 10 Feature Level AMD or NVIDIA Card with 1 GB VRAM DirectX : Version 10

Version 10 Storage: 5 GB available space

Lost Ember Recommended Requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel or AMD 64bit, 3.0 GHz

Intel or AMD 64bit, 3.0 GHz Memory: 12 GB RA

12 GB RA Graphics board: NVIDIA GeForce 980 GTX, Radeon RX 580 or similar

NVIDIA GeForce 980 GTX, Radeon RX 580 or similar DirectX : Version 11

Version 11 Non-disk space: Require 16 GB of free space

