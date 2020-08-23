Monster Hunter World: Full Version Free Download For PC

Monster Hunter World is the next installment in the brilliantly popular action RPG series , overseen by Capcom. Initially, the production appeared only in the console PlayStation 4 and Xbox One s; The premiere of the PC edition took place some time later. As a curiosity, it can also be added that this is the first game in the series, which debuted simultaneously in Japan and western markets. Monster Hunter: World free download.

Monster Hunter: World Plot

In Monster Hunter World released for PC, PS4, and XONE, the story layer doesn’t play a particularly big role. The player acquires the title of monster hunter, whose task is to explore the newly discovered continent known as the “New World” and learn its secrets, as well as kill more and more powerful beasts as part of the implementation of subsequent orders accepted during the adventure.

Monster Hunter: World Mechanics

Monster Hunter World puts at our disposal a vast open world , through which we can move both on foot and on the back of a previously domesticated creature. Crossing different areas is made more attractive by the changing times of the day and the possibility of climbing some elements of the environment.

The mainstay of the game, however, is not exploration , but the elimination of various beasts. Each adversary has an individual set of strengths and weaknesses; therefore, victory on the battlefield is guaranteed by careful observation of the opponent’s behavior and the development of appropriate tactics that take into account not only his weakness, but also the topography of the terrain and the vegetation growing on the field. battle. Thanks to this, when the need arises, we can, for example, hide in the thick and tall grass. Furthermore, the land was designed in such a way that it gives the impression of a living ecosystem, so nothing stands in the way of invading two creatures and thus weakening or even destroying the purpose of the mission without leaving safe hiding place.

The confrontations take place in real time , and during them we use an extensive arsenal of melee weapons and a wide range of ranged weapons, as well as various devices, such as a rope with a hook that allows a quick jump to the chosen target. Of course, there is no shortage of a character development system , the combat potential of which is increased by providing you with increasingly powerful weapons and armor. In addition, the bodies of downed opponents are a source of resources thanks to which we create upgrades to weapons and armor based on an extensive manufacturing system.

Title: Monster Hunter: World

Genre: Role

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Monster Hunter: World minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7, 8, 8.1 or 10 (64 bit)

Windows 7, 8, 8.1 or 10 (64 bit) Processor : Intel Core i3 8350 4GHz / Intel Core i7 3770 3.4GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Intel Core i3 8350 4GHz / Intel Core i7 3770 3.4GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X RAM: 8GB

8GB Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 570X 4GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 570X 4GB DirectX : 11

11 Hard disk space: 20GB

Monster Hunter: World Recommended Requirements:

To play at: 1080p, 30 fps and set to low.

1080p, 30 fps and set to low. Operating system: Windows 7, 8, 8.1 or 10 (64 bit)

Windows 7, 8, 8.1 or 10 (64 bit) Processor : Intel Core i5 4460 3,2GHz / AMD FX 6300

Intel Core i5 4460 3,2GHz / AMD FX 6300 RAM: 8GB

8GB Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 / AMD Radeon R7 260X 2GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 / AMD Radeon R7 260X 2GB DirectX : 11

11 Hard disk space: 20GB

