Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Full Version Free Download For PC

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne is a powerful addition to the game RPG Monster Hunter: World , released princ ip ios 2018. The extension introduces a new frozen earth, full of different locations and monsters never before seen. The extension also introduces several changes to the combat system. The author of the basic version, that is, the Japanese company Capcom is responsible for creating and publishing this production . Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne download for PC.

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Plot

The add-on offers a completely new story that takes place after the events of the basic Monster Hunter: World. The ice dragon Velkhan plays an important role in the story.

Monster Hunter: World – Clockwork Iceborne

The princ ip basic ios Iceborne of the game are the same as in the stand. So we have a vast open world to explore, and our goal is princ ip almente have all t ip or monsters. We arrived in the snowy land of Hoarfrost Reach, where we encountered a number of previously unknown monsters and a search for Master rank.

Among the new opponents is the mighty ice dragon Velkhan, who can control the ambient temperature. The beast’s icy breath freezes everything, making it an incredibly dangerous adversary. We will also face Banbaro (a cross between a mighty snow buffalo and ram), Beotodus (wyvern, which “floats” in the snow, using the unusual shape of the head to cut ice) and Nargacugami (flying wyvern characterized by a large skill).

A new tool helps us in the hunt: The Clutch Claw. It is a hook mounted on a rope, thanks to which we can climb to the crest of the creature we are fighting . Then we have access to new actions, allowing, among others to control the movements of the beast (for example, accelerate and hit the wall or catch the animal). We can also use this position to shoot directly at a sensitive point. In addition, we have access to several new maneuvers, for example, we can shoot with a sling or use other objects with the weapon drawn. Many weapons received new moves and combos .

Adverse weather also requires a proper approach: we often have to hike through tall snow, and low temperatures can be a threat in and of themselves. To deal with them, we can, for example, collect the right plants from which we will prepare a heating mixture.

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Technical Details

The Monster Hunter: World: Iceborne extension does not change the technical layer of the game, but the new location has a different climate and uses several new effects, such as realistic snow that forms around the character’s shoes. Everything looks very reliably.

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Download PC

Title: Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne

Genre: Role

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne minimum requirements:

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (requires 64-bit

WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (requires 64-bit Processor : Intel® Core ™ i5-4460, 3.20GHz or AMD FX ™ -630

Intel® Core ™ i5-4460, 3.20GHz or AMD FX ™ -630 Memory : 8GB RA

8GB RA Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon ™ R7 260x (2GB VRAM

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon ™ R7 260x (2GB VRAM DirectX : Version 1

Version 1 Network: Broadband connection to the Internet

Broadband connection to the Internet Sound card: DirectSound ( DirectX ® 9.0c

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Recommended Requirements:

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (requires 64-bit

WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (requires 64-bit Processor : minimum Intel® Core ™ i7 3770 3.4GHz or Intel® Core ™ i3 8350 4GHz or AMD Ryzen ™ 5 1500X

minimum Intel® Core ™ i7 3770 3.4GHz or Intel® Core ™ i3 8350 4GHz or AMD Ryzen ™ 5 1500X Memory : 8GB RA

8GB RA Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 (3GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon ™ RX 570 (4GB VRAM)

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 (3GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon ™ RX 570 (4GB VRAM) DirectX : Version 1

Version 1 Network: Broadband connection to the Internet

Broadband connection to the Internet Sound card: DirectSound ( DirectX® 9.0c or higher

DirectSound ( DirectX® 9.0c or higher Additional Notes: 1080p / 30fps with Graphics Settings “High”

How to download Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne:

