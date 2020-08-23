Moons of Madness Full Version Free Download For PC

Moons of Madness is a psychological horror film from Rock Pocket Games. The production refers to the work of HP Lovecraft, and the player takes on the role of a member of the expedition to Mars, where inexplicable things begin to happen. PC Moons of Madness free download.

Moons of Madness Plot

In Moons of Madness, the player takes on the role of Shane Newehart, a member of the space expedition that Mars has found its target. Initially, everything went according to plan, and on the surface of the Red Planet he even managed to establish the first research facility, called the Trailblazer Alpha. However, things picked up momentum when mysterious cosmic forces inspired by the imagination of HP Lovecraft came into play, brought to life by the necessities of Cthulhu mythology. The protagonist began to fall into a gradual madness, failing to distinguish hallucinations from the elements of reality.

Providence’s loneliness of Providence, as the famous writer is often called, is not the only foundation on which the story told in the game is based. The fact that the developers are familiar with the results of research and experiments carried out by NASA and SpaceX deserves a separate mention, who want to make the adventure as rooted as possible in real reality.

Moons of Madness Mechanics

In Moons of Madness, we watch the action from a first-person perspective ( FPP ), intensifying the dense and spicy atmosphere. During the game, we visit not only the surface of Mars (both on foot and behind the rover), but also claustrophobic corridors straight out of classic sci-fi horror movies.

During the game, the hero must face not only external threats in the form of mysterious forces from a foreign world (danger awaits him at every step also due to the decrease in oxygen supply), but also his own fear. As mentioned above, the protagonist gradually falls into madness, the effects of which can be observed on screen, for example, when awareness of the environment is temporarily lost. Although Shane’s mental projections appear to be detached from reality, they are closely linked to it, reflecting events from his past.

While working on Moons of Madness, the authors used Unreal Engine 4 technology. As a result, they were able to achieve a high-quality graphic design and realistically present the surface of the Red Planet.

Moons of Madness download PC

Title: Moons of Madness

Genre: Terror

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Moons of Madness minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core i5-760 / AMD Athlon X4 740 or equivalent

Intel Core i5-760 / AMD Athlon X4 740 or equivalent Memory : 4GB RAM

4GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 460 or MX150 / Radeon R7 260X

GeForce GTX 460 or MX150 / Radeon R7 260X Storage: 15 GB available space

Moons of Madness Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core i7-2600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or equivalent

Intel Core i7-2600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or equivalent Memory : 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 580

GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 580 Storage: 15 GB available space

How to download Moons of Madness :

