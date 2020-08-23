Narcos: Rise of the Cartels Full Version Free Download For PC

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels is a turn-based strategy based on the license of the popular series available on Netflix. The title was developed by the Kuju Entertainment studio and its release was taken over by Curve Digital. Free Narcos download for PC.

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels Plot

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels presents the events shown in the first season of the serial original. By taking control of the Medellin Cartel or DEA (US Drugs) officers, players follow the story in which the narrator is the serial El Patron, the famous Pablo Escobar.

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels Mechanics

In Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, the action is shown in an isometric view. The element princ ip to that of the game are turn-based fighting with opponents, in which success is guaranteed princ ip almente by the skillful use of resources and present objects on the battlefield .

In terms of mechanics, the title looks a lot like the new XCOM series covers, but there will be some interesting elements. One of them is the ability to directly play the role of a team member and play in key thirds the key moments for the clash. In addition, we learned that despite the division into rounds, the units on both sides will move simultaneously, which will force us to better calculate the opponent’s chances. These are only selected innovations, but the creators have already caught my eye.

In the last instance, Narcos: Rise of the Cartels represents the correct composition of the band. Specific characters and heroes with unique abilities will perform better for selected tasks. If our subordinates manage to survive long enough, they will gain relevant experience and be more effective in battle. Oh, the standard RPG mechanics in today’s tactical strategies.

Title: Narcos: Rise of the Cartels

Genre: Strategy

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 x64.

Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 x64. Processor : Intel Core i3-2100 (2 * 3100) or AMD Athlon II X4 645 AM3 (4 * 3100) or equivalent.

Intel Core i3-2100 (2 * 3100) or AMD Athlon II X4 645 AM3 (4 * 3100) or equivalent. Memory : 4 GB of RAM.

4 GB of RAM. Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 550 Ti (1024 MB) or AMD Radeon HD 6850 (1024 MB) or equivalent.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 550 Ti (1024 MB) or AMD Radeon HD 6850 (1024 MB) or equivalent. Storage: 12 GB of available space.

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 x64.

Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 x64. Processor : Intel Core i5-6600K (4 * 3500) or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 * 3500) or equivalent.

Intel Core i5-6600K (4 * 3500) or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 * 3500) or equivalent. Memory : 8 GB of RAM.

8 GB of RAM. Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4096 MB) or AMD Radeon R9 380 (2048 MB).

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4096 MB) or AMD Radeon R9 380 (2048 MB). Storage: 12 GB of available space.

