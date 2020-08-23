Ori and the Will of the Wisps Full Version Free Download For PC

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the second installment of the cycle of production of Metroidvania , whose development is overseen by the team of Moon Studios. PC Ori and the Will of the Wisps free download.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Plot

In Ori and the Will of the Wisps, we once again played the title role of Ori. This time, the young ghost leaves the Nibel Forest to discover his true destiny. Although numerous dangers await you in the exotic world, there are also allies who will gladly assist you.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Mechanics

The gameplay in Ori and the Will of the Wisps is based on the familiar pattern from the first part of the series. During the game, we observe the action from the side, jumping on platforms and avoiding traps and abysses. As befits Metroidvania , individual locations connect to form a large t ip board or maze, and accessing many of them requires solving an environmental puzzle or acquiring a specific weapon or spell.

Unlike the first part of the series, this time Ori doesn’t have the abilities that you unlock as you progress. His place was taken by so-called Spirit Fragments , affecting Ori actively or passively. The matter is complicated by the fact that at the same time we can activate a limited number of them; however, nothing prevents you from improving them over time.

For the needs of the game, the developers have developed a new, more dynamic combat system. The hero is on his way with much more powerful serial opponents and bosses , whom he eliminates using spirit weapons, spells and combat skills . Furthermore, as Ori progresses, she learns new attacks and spells, and also gains new abilities , so she can face more and more challenges over time. Regardless, however, the game has a high level of difficulty (just like its predecessor).

Game modes

Complementing the story mode in Ori and the Will of the Wisps are the so-called Trials of Spirit, which are special tests in which we have to show dexterity and reflexes to get the best moment. You can boast of your results in online rankings.

Technical details

The two-dimensional hand-drawn graphics of the game Ori and Will of the Wisps look as beautiful as the visual sphere of the first installment of the cycle. The fun is once again accompanied by an atmospheric soundtrack.

Title: Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Genre: Adventure

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Ori and the Will of the Wisps minimum requirements:

Operating system: Win Xp 32

Win Xp 32 Processor : Intel Core 2 Duo E4500 2.2GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5600+

Intel Core 2 Duo E4500 2.2GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5600+ Graphics card: AMD Radeon HD 6570 or NVIDIA GeForce GT 240

AMD Radeon HD 6570 or NVIDIA GeForce GT 240 Memory : 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Storage: 8 GB Hard drive space

8 GB Hard drive space DirectX 9

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Win Xp 32

Win Xp 32 Processor : Intel Core i5-2300 2.8GHz / AMD FX-6120

Intel Core i5-2300 2.8GHz / AMD FX-6120 Graphics card: AMD Radeon HD 6770 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 550 Ti

AMD Radeon HD 6770 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 550 Ti Memory : 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Storage: 8 GB Hard drive space

