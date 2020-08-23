Rune 2 Full Version Free Download For PC

Rune: Ragnarok is an action RPG released for the PC platform. The production is a continuation of the game Rune 2000 and both titles were developed by the Human Head studio, which also has projects such as Prey and Dead Man’s Hand.

Rune II Plot

The game takes us to the land of fantasy inspired by Scandinavian mythology. The action takes place seven years after the beginning of Ragnarok, that is, the end of the world. Despite many battles and cataclysms, there is no indication that the gods will stop fighting , so humanity decides to end the disaster. It won’t be easy, because achieving this goal requires killing at least the Nordic pantheon.

Rune 2 Mechanics

While the first Rune was an action game with linear maps, released on PC Rune: Ragnarok is an open world RPG . At the start of the game, the player advocates on the side of one of several gods and this choice decides which special abilities they will have access to. As you play, explore the world, complete missions, talk to characters, and develop the hero.

The authors have prepared a wide variety of assignments. During the game we can, among others, assault hostile towns, fight against the dead, navigate through the sea to new lands and build increasingly powerful weapons.

Above all, we deal with the fight . The creators have prepared an extensive and very brutal system with highly dexterous mechanisms, which allows to launch many different types of attacks. With their help, we have to face an extensive gallery of enemies, including human opponents and various monsters.

Title: Rune II

Genre: Role

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Rune 2 minimum requirements:

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, & Windows 10

64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, & Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i5-4590 / AMD A-10

Intel Core i5-4590 / AMD A-10 Memory : 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: nVidia GeForce 760 / AMD Radeon HD 7850

Rune 2 recommended requirements:

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, & Windows 10

64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, & Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i3-4340 / AMD FX-6300

Intel Core i3-4340 / AMD FX-6300 Memory : 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: nVidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 470

