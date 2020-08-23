Shenmue III Full Version Free Download For PC

Shenmue III is a continuation of a series of Japanese RPGs released in 1999 on the Dreamcast console . The creation of the “three” father of the series, Yu Suzuki, began 14 years after the premiere of the previous part. The production was made thanks to the support of the fans: during the campaign a total of more than USD 7.1 million was obtained (of which more than 6.3 million were collected as part of the first collection on Kickstarter). Shenmue III free download for PC.

Shenmue III Plot

Shenmue III action begins in the town of Bailu, in China ‘s Guilin Prefecture, and then mud to another people: Choubu. The game picks up on the interrupted thread of Ryo Hazuki, a martial arts consultant searching for his father’s killers. Along with a girl named Shenhua, Ryo is delving deeper and deeper into the mystery of certain twin mirrors.

Shenmue III Mechanics

We watch our hero from behind, from the so-called Camera s TPP . The game allows you to explore large locations, filled with various types of details, missions, and activities. We can also talk to any character found. As in the previous parts of the cycle, we have to earn the money we need in various situations (and also simply to survive). In the game you will find a realistic day and night cycle that affects the behavior of the individual characters, as well as the events in the world presented. The combat system is a bit like what we know from fighting gamesclassics. The player has a variety of strokes at his disposal; You can also learn new combinations.

Game modes

In Shenmue III we can only play alone.

Shenmue III Technical Details

Shenmue III works on the basis of the Unreal Engine graphics engine, thanks to which it offers good quality three – dimensional graphics . The production does not strive for excessive realism (the character designs are very distinctive, almost comical), but instead focuses on its own unique art style and atmosphere.

Shenmue III free download for PC

Title: Shenmue III

Genre: Role

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Shenmue III minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 (3.40 GHz) or higher; Quad-core or higher

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti or better (DirectX 11 compatible & 2GB vRAM)

DirectX: Version 11

Broadband Internet connection

Hard disk: 100 GB of free space

DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

Shenmue III Recommended Requirements :

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 (3.6GHz) Quad-core or better

Memory: 16GB

Graphics card: Nvidia Geforce 1070 or better

DirectX: Version 11

Broadband Internet connection

Hard disk: 100 GB of free space

DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

How to download Shenmue III for free:

