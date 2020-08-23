Skull & Bones Full Version Free Download For PC

Skull & Bones is a tactical action game from Ubisoft’s Shanghai branch, in which the player takes on the role of a rookie pirate , trying to gain wealth and fame. The developers are not new to productions of a similar genre. The naval fighting segment for Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and the experience of that title transferred to a whole new brand. Released on PC, PS4, and XONE, Skull & Bones combines a large, open world and an emphasis on multiplayer play . PC Skull & Bones download full free for PC.

Skull & Bones Mechanics

The production of the Ubisoft Shanghai studio takes place during the so-called golden age of piracy in the waters of the Indian Ocean. In Skull & Bones, the player takes on the role of a pirate who commands his ship and builds his reputation and accumulates more loot by succeeding in skirmishes at sea. We start the game with a single ship, but as we progress we gather the entire fleet. Ships are divided into classes, which differ, for example, in maneuverability, weapon range, or durability. Each can also be equ ip ado with additional elements that increase the usability of combat or just make it look more attractive.

During skirmishes in Skull & Bones, the ability to use sea currents and wind, cooperation with partners, and appropriately selected tactics are granted . It is also important to use different types of ships for the correct tasks. In addition to the ability to exchange fire from a distance in the game, there is also the option of ramming other ships or boarding, which requires good positioning and timing, but on success allows you to repair some of the damage suffered.

Skull & Bones Game modes

Skull & Bones for PC, PS4 and XONE is a game set in an open world in which it is possible to fight against artificial intelligence and against other players. Between modes multiplayer is Loot Hunt ( “hunting loot “), in which two team s five ships fighting n to collect the wealth of the opponent. Gaining an advantage over the enemy is not a guarantee of victory, because the powerful and durable pirate hunter ships can get in our way; In this case you have to escape. Players can team up with their friends and search for moreloot together or, conversely, betray and rob each other.

Title: Skull & Bones

Genre: Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Skull & Bones minimum requirements:

Operating system: Win 7 64

Win 7 64 Processor : Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD FX-8320

Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD FX-8320 Graphics Card: AMD Radeon R9 380 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB

AMD Radeon R9 380 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB Memory : 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Hard Drive Space: 50 GB

Drive 50 GB Direct X: 11

Skull & Bones Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Win 7 64

Win 7 64 Processor : Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600

Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600 Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Memory : 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Hard Drive Space : 50 GB Hard drive space

