Song of Horror Full Version Free Download For PC

Song of Horror is a game of action -adventure horror and survival . It was developed by Protocol Games studio, while the launch was made by Raiser Games. During the game, the player must solve the mystery of the mysterious disappearance of Sebastian P. Husher and his family. Free Song of Horror download for PC.

Song of Horror Plot

The story presented in the Song of Horror revolves around writer Sebastian P. Husher, who got lost with the whole family. The publisher in question decided to send his assistant to the author’s home, but he also disappears without a trace. These disappearances trigger a series of events in which the player plays his role. He must face the mysterious being known as the Presence responsible for all evil.

For this purpose, the player takes control of one of the sixteen heroes. Among these unfortunates are people with different backgrounds and abilities , but they are all ordinary people, not warriors.

Song of Horror Mechanics

Song of Horror is a classic representative of the survival horror genre. The game is princ ip almente to explore and solve puzzles. There is no traditional combat system here, but there are numerous elements of dexterity that force you to flee and hide from threats.

Interestingly, during gameplay, the death of the character will not end the game at all – the player simply takes control of the next person, and we will fail only when everyone loses their lives.

Technical details

The production is kept in a dark style. In Song of Horror, we don’t have full control over the camera , which automatically follows the guided character, choosing the correct angles and perspectives.

Song of Horror also lacked a manual save system . This is done automatically only after completing the chapter or when exiting the game.

Title: Song of Horror

Genre: Terror

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Song of Horror minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz

Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Memory : 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050Ti

GeForce GTX 1050Ti DirectX : Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 20 GB available space

20 GB available space Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Song of Horror Recommended Requirements:

Require a 64 bit operating system and processor

Operating System: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel or AMD 64bit, 3.0 GHz

Intel or AMD 64bit, 3.0 GHz Memory: 12 GB RA

12 GB RA Graphics board: NVIDIA GeForce 980 GTX, Radeon RX 580 or similar

NVIDIA GeForce 980 GTX, Radeon RX 580 or similar DirectX : Version 11

Version 11 Non-disk space: Require 16 GB of free space

