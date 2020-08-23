Thief Simulator Full Version Free Download For PC

Thief Simulator is an original production that combines elements of stealth, adventure and simulator. The title was released on PC by PlayWay, and was created by the independent team GrabTheWallet Studio. Thief Simulator downloads free.

Thief Simulator Plot

The character princ ip to the Thief Simulator is a thief who enters houses and steals them valuable objects. The player’s task is to lead his “career” in such a way that it never reaches the hands of justice.

Thief Simulator Mechanics

In Thief Simulator, we observe the action from a first person perspective ( FPP ). During the game, partic ip masters to jump on various objects, during which our task princ ip to it is to obtain the maximum amount of valuables. The funds obtained from their sale on the black market can be allocated to the purchase of specialized devices, which in turn facilitates the implementation of subsequent missions.

We begin each task with a careful observation of the target, for example, through a camera placed in the mailbox. In this way, we learn not only the daily schedule of its residents and the time the building is empty, but we also obtain information about the alarm systems installed in it or even about the ways to monitor a dog that roams the building. patio to sleep.

When our plan of action is ready, we can proceed to action, while inside, it is worth remembering that the backpack of the hero we lead is bottomless; therefore, sometimes difficult decisions must be made about which loot to wear and which to leave in place. The fun is diversified with the devices mentioned above: in addition to the picks, thanks to which we will open even the most advanced locks, we also receive a scanner that indicates the location of expensive objects as their approximate value; However, access to the latter is strictly limited, so we can use it only a few times during a specific action.

Complementing all of this is the ability to design your own home using the in-game editor and provide you with a variety of security systems. A fortress built in this way can be put to the test by making it available to another player who plays the role of thief.

Thief Simulator Technical Details

The three – dimensional graphic design of the Thief Simulator game features decent quality, especially all the details of individual house interiors can be enjoyed. The sound layer is also notable: during subsequent actions it is worth listening to the surroundings, if only to hear in advance the footsteps of the stolen owner approaching us, who returned home earlier than he used to.

Title: Thief Simulator

Genre: Action / Simulation / Adventure

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Thief Simulator minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 (64-bit)

Windows 7 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core i5

Intel Core i5 Memory : 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 750

NVidia GeForce GTX 750 DirectX : Version 10

Version 10 Storage: 5 GB available space

5 GB available space Sound card: DirectX compatible

Thief Simulator Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core i7

Intel Core i7 Memory : 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 1050

NVidia GeForce GTX 1050 DirectX : Version 10

Version 10 Storage: 5 GB available space

5 GB available space Sound card: DirectX compatible

