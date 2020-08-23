Transport Fever 2 Full Version Free Download For PC

Transport Fever 2 is an economic strategy in which we create a diverse communication infrastructure. The production is a continuation of the game released on computers in 2016. Swiss Studio Urban Games is responsible for its creation (known, among others, by the similar title Train Fever). Good Shepherd Entertainment (responsible for publishing the games from the Polish studio CreativeForge Games – Hard West and Phantom Doctrine) took on the role of publisher. PC Transport Fever 2 download english.

Transport Fever 2 Mechanics

In Transport Fever 2, our task is to develop infrastructure and build a thriving system that covers various modes of transport: trains, buses, trucks, ships and even airplanes. In the game we will find logistical challenges modeled in eventreal s as well as more than 200 vehicles from different eras, from train horses to modern jet planes. Our tasks include defining strategies, building the right facilities, as well as developing and modifying existing ones in such a way that they are better adapted to the most modern means of transport. We analyze numerous statistics and make decisions thanks to which we optimize the operation of the entire system; for example, we determine which route the railroad tracks will take and decide the individual bus routes or optimize our infrastructure in such a way as to reduce noise emissions and pollution.

The production of the team of Urban Games also has a map editor, thanks to which we can change the shape of the world. Interestingly, we can stop the game at any time, load the game state in the editor and change the appearance of the map (for example, adding more cities or factory centers ), and then get back to the fun. The second part also includes traffic lights or one-way highways. The developers also took care of the modifications that allow players to customize many aspects of the game to their liking.

Game modes

In Transport Fever 2 we can only play alone. We have the opport unity to freely build our own company in free play mode, but the developer also have prepared three campaign s in which we learn, and rewrote the history of global transportation. The campaign begins in 1850 during the American Gold Rush. There are no other competing companies controlled by artificial intelligence .

Transport Fever 2 Technical Details

Transport Fever 2 has a decent three-dimensional graphic design. The game world is quite detailed and both the bustling metropolises and the wild nature look as they should. The lighting system and some effects and elements of the luminaire also make a good impression, for example water, vegetation or wild animals and birds. Many elements have their own animations, for example, the wheels of an airplane are hidden after takeoff. The developers have also redesigned the game’s interface to be more readable and friendly for a new user who is not familiar with cheap games.

Transport Fever 2 minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7, 8 or 10 (64bit)

Windows 7, 8 or 10 (64bit) Processor : Intel Core 2 Duo 3.0 GHz

Intel Core 2 Duo 3.0 GHz Memory : 4GB RAM

4GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260, ATI Radeon HD 5670, 1GB VRAM

Transport Fever 2 recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 7, 8 or 10 (64-bit)

Processor : Intel i5-2300 or AMD FX-4300.

Memory : 8 GB of RAM.

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 or AMD Radeon HD 7850, 2 GB VRAM.

