Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Full Version Free Download For PC

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York is an adventure game set in the urban fantasy universe World of Darkness, known for many different “paper” RPG systems, such as Vampire: The Masquerade or Werewolf: The Apocalypse. The production allows players to play the role of a vampire who becomes part of the conflict between two powerful factions. The Polish studio Draw Distance is responsible for creating this title (in the past known as iFun4all and responsible, among others, for Serial Cleaner). Download Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Free PC.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Plot

In Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York, the player takes on the role of a newly created vampire who still does not understand the rules that govern his new life. Abandoned by his father, he finds himself in the care of an ancient and scheming vampire.

The protagonist is a member of a conservative organization called the Camarilla. As the story progresses, he discovers more vampire factions, including independent anarchists, who are in conflict with his group of parents. Over time, our hero gathers a clique around him (the team is accompanied by converging objectives). The character you choose to join the character princ ip to the side depends on the conflict in which it is located. It is worth noting that the plot of the production in question is part of the canon of the fifth edition of the RPG Vampire: The Masquerade system.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Mecánica

Fun in Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York is princ ip almente to read descr ip tions and dialogue problems, view pictures and make decisions that affect the course of history. The objective princ ip to that of the game is to learn the history prepared by the creators , but also have access to secondary missions (including those related to peers).

It is worth noting that the player can play one of three different characters, belonging to the well-known classic clans of Vampire: Masquerade. The choice determines what vampiric powers ( so -called disc ip Linas) have access during the game. The clan also affects our relationships with other members of the clique and the availability of individual side quests.

In addition to the Disc ip lines , there are also three basic indicators in the game that are modified by the player’s decisions. They affect the course of the game. The first is hunger. Quenching your bloodlust is extremely important. If the player forgets about it, then the Beast will appear in the foreground : a dark creature that lives in every vampire.

His awakening has a negative impact on the other important parameters during the game: humanity and the masquerade. The provision of food that avoids this is possible thanks to the hunting that can be organized while carrying out tasks. The second indicator implemented in the game is humanity: it determines how strongly the protagonist is rooted in the human value system. The value of this flag affects the availability of additional dialog options . The last indicator, Masquerade, determines how well the character hides princ ip to the reality in human. Avoid using skills Superhuman in front of mortals will allow you to stay out of sight of the so-called Second Inquisition. This is an international organization that is dedicated to hunting vampires.

Game modes

In Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York we can only play alone. The basis of the game is a story campaign .

Technical details

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York has a decent graphic design, consisting princ ip almente in two – dimensional artwork. The production is distinguished by a dark artistic style that fits well with the characteristic climate of the Dark World universe. The illustrations resemble the graphics in the manuals for the Vampire: Masquerade system.

Title: Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York

Genre: Adventure

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7 SP1

Windows 7 SP1 Processor : Dual Core 3 GHz

Dual Core 3 GHz Memory : 4GB RAM

4GB RAM Graphics: 1 GB VRAM OpenGL 2.1+

1 GB VRAM OpenGL 2.1+ Storage: 2 GB available space

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 7/8/10

Windows 7/8/10 Processor : Intel Core i7-3820 (3.6 GHz) AMD FX 8350 (4.0 GHz)

Intel Core i7-3820 (3.6 GHz) AMD FX 8350 (4.0 GHz) Memory : 6GB RAM

6GB RAM Graphics: 4 GB (Geforce GTX 970 / Radeon R9 390)

4 GB (Geforce GTX 970 / Radeon R9 390) Storage: 3 GB available space

