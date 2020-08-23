Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Full Version Free Download For PC

Wolcen: Lords Of Mayhem is an action RPG set in an open world , in a grim dark fantasy style. The debut of the French studio SolarFall Games is responsible for the creation of the game, made up of young developers who were connected by a common passion and experience when working with the CryEngine engine. The title was funded largely thanks to the successful campaign of crowdfunding on Kickstarter. Download Wolcen PC for free.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Plot

In the game we play the role of a former officer of the People’s Republic, who accidentally invented previously unknown magical powers. Although he tried to hide this fact, the news of his discovery reached the ears of his superiors, who instead of condemning him to death, dedicated his body to experiments. Our protagonist managed to escape, but while wandering through the desert, he was attacked by a group of monsters. However, the exhausted and half-dead hero was saved by representatives of the mysterious Knights Templar. However, in their ranks, you will be able to use your unique talents without fear, trying to uncover the truth about a secret that can lead to the total destruction of humanity.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Clockwork

In the general assumptions of the game, Umbra does not differ significantly from the standards set by modern hack’n’slash productions. The game is viewed from an isometric perspective, and during exploration conducted a lot of missions princ ip ales and secondary, most of which focus on fighting r monsters and other enemies. During skirmishes, we use a wide arsenal of weapons, armor, and magical abilities . The creators of the SolarFall Games studio, however, introduced several innovative solutions to the game, which introduced a bit of freshness to the genre’s hackneyed patterns.

One of them is an extremely extensive craft system that allows you to create items of weaponry and equipment of virtually any shape and character. Also, we can create our own house from the materials found during the game, and then furnish and furnish as you like. The second major new feature is the unusual hero development system , which the creators call Apocalyptic Form. The game has completely abandoned the popular division into classes and skill treestypical in role-playing game productions. Instead, our character develops in the direction determined by our own style of play and the decisions made during the game. As a result of the mutation, the hero can, for example, gain a third hand, allowing him to wield additional weapons or wings, allowing extremely long jumps.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Technical Details

The strength of Umbra is the very high level graphic design obtained thanks to the use of the latest generation of the advanced CryEngine 3 engine, supported by Quixel Megascans technology. Also notable is the artificial intelligence of the computer based on the Kyther system. Thanks to it, our opponents seamlessly adapt their actions to the changing environment and the realities of the fight.

Title: Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem

Genre: Role

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit SP1, Windows 8.1 64-Bit, Windows 10 64-Bi

Windows 7 64-Bit SP1, Windows 8.1 64-Bit, Windows 10 64-Bi Processor : Intel Core i5-4570T 2.9 GHz / AMD FX-6100 3.3 GH

Intel Core i5-4570T 2.9 GHz / AMD FX-6100 3.3 GH Memory : 8GB RA

8GB RA Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 Ti / AMD Radeon HD 685

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 Ti / AMD Radeon HD 685 DirectX : Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 18 GB available space

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit SP1, Windows 8.1 64-Bit, Windows 10 64-Bit

Windows 7 64-Bit SP1, Windows 8.1 64-Bit, Windows 10 64-Bit Processor : Intel Core i7-4770S 3.1 GHz / AMD FX-8320 3.5 GHz

Intel Core i7-4770S 3.1 GHz / AMD FX-8320 3.5 GHz Memory : 16GB RA

16GB RA Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 57

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 57 DirectX : Version 1

Version 1 Storage: 18 GB available space

