Call of Duty World at War Free Download Full Version





Call of Duty World at War Overview

Call of Duty World at War is a Famous first particular person shooter recreation developed by Treyarch and revealed by Activision Blizzard. It is the fifth instalment within the Call of Duty sequence. It was launched on 11 November 2008.

It has been set within the World War 2. It options extra mature theme this time as from the previous video games from this franchise. In this recreation the participant performs alongside along with his team-mates which offer assist throughout missions by overlaying firing and clearing rooms for you. This recreation additionally options the previous weapons. Which we’ve seen up to now video games of name of responsibility identical to m1 Garand Rifle, panzerschreck anti tank-rocket launcher and far more.



System Requirements of Call of Duty World at War

Operating System: Windows XP/ Windows Vista/ Windows 7/ Windows 8 and eight.1

CPU: Intel Pentium IV 3GHz

RAM: 512MB

Hard disk Space: 8GB





Download Now