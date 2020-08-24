Shadow Warrior Special Edition Free Download Full Version





Shadow Warrior Special Edition Overview

Shadow Warrior Special Edition is develop by Flying Wild Hog. It is the sport which has been launched once more. Because of the brand new options added. and in addition it’s cleared from the title. That it’s the particular version of the sport. The storyline of this recreation is wonderful. As it portraits the story of an uncommon man who seeks revenge on the idea of that he learns a few of the black magic. and positive factors some further abnormal energy. It is all for the great goal. Because there may be the apocalypse of the zombies. and he has to save lots of himself. and kill probably the most energy full evil villain of this recreation. As the story goes on the extra fascinating this recreation turns into. This recreation is stuffed with taking pictures. and at each sight there are individuals coated in blood. All you must do is to goal your goal. and battle till this battle of magic is over. The smartest thing about this recreation is the graphical results they added. The blood stream are so viscous. and visual after they move out, should you get fortunate to goal on the head.

Shadow Warrior Special Edition PC Game System Requirements

Operating System: Windows XP/ Windows Vista/ Windows 7/ Windows 8 and eight.1

CPU: 1.5 GHz Dual Core

RAM: 1 GB

Hard Disk: 2.3 GB





