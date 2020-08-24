The Sims 3 Katy Perry Sweet Treats Free Download Full Version





The Sims 3 Katy Perry Sweet Treats Overview

The Sims 3 Katy Perry Sweet Treats is the sport that has been developed by The Sims Studio and offered by Electronic Arts. This recreation is all about Katy perry. In this recreation it’s important to handle the work and private lifetime of this superstar. The recreation is a real ladies recreation. But the earlier variations of the Sims have been completely completely different. There have been many characters and also you have been allowed to decide on any character. But this recreation is completely different. You should maintain this superstar and have to keep up her meals weight-reduction plan, contact up and her work. There are loads of completely different girly issues which a lot of the ladies will love. You will be capable to handle the hair model and design. New garments and the most effective half is there’s a sure sum of money which you’ll be able to spend. More than that you’re going to get a warning. But in case you are a shopaholic then don’t fear concerning the warnings. The graphics of The Sims 3 Katy Perry Sweet Treats PC recreation are regular and just about good for the folks. Who have curiosity in make-up and buying stuff. This is a 3D recreation and nonetheless the graphics might have been made so much higher. This is an addictive recreation for the ladies and followers of Katy Perry. The extra superb function is that you would be able to arrange a celebration any time and must ship invites. This recreation is all about dwelling a dream lifetime of Katy Perry. The different earlier variations of the sport like The Sims 3 Katy Perry Sweet Treats can also be fascinating. and one ought to give it a strive. Because that is the fascinating recreation based mostly on real looking issues.

Operating System: Windows XP/ Windows Vista/ Windows 7/ Windows 8 and eight.1

CPU: Dual Core 2 Ghz

RAM: 1 GB

Hard disk Space: 4 GB





