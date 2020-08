WRC 4 FIA World Rally Championship Overview

This sport is developed by Evolution Studios and it was printed by Sony Computer Entertainment. It is the fourth sport on this sequence and it was launched on October 2013.

WRC 4 FIA World Rally Championship System Requirements

Operating System: Windows XP/ Windows Vista/ Windows 7/ Windows 8 and eight.1

CPU: Intel Pentium IV or larger.

RAM: 256MB.

Hard Disk: 1GB.





