Blur PC Game Free Download Full Version





Blur PC Game Overview

Blur 2 PC Game is developed by Bizzare Creations and offered by Activision Blizard. Blur is the PC recreation based mostly on the complete time motion racing recreation. Every one within the recreation is an expert racer and the idea of the sport is rather a lot much like the Death Race and Split Second. The recreation is alot extra than simply racing. You should be on the highest of the race and get the bonus rewards which is able to assist you to defeat your opponents. The smartest thing on this recreation is that you just by no means know what is going to occur subsequent. This recreation is a real dependancy, as soon as you’re in. It is difficult to bail out. The vehicles launched within the recreation are actually superb and modified one which remind me of one other recreation referred to as Need for Speed Rivals. There are greater than 30 modified prime racing vehicles within the recreation. You can even modify the engine in response to your personal want. The maps of the sport are actually superb and the road view is simply nice. The colours and evening results of the sport are actually considerable which remind me of Race Injection. The extra you’ll play the extra you’re going to get addicted.

Operating System: Windows XP/ Windows Vista/ Windows 7/ Windows 8 and eight.1

CPU: Core 2 Duo 2.0 GHz

RAM: 2 GB

Hard disk Space: 10 GB





Download Now