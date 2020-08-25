Commando Behind Enemy Lines Free Download Full Version





Commando Behind Enemy Lines PC Game Overview

Commando Behind Enemy Lines PC Game is developed by Pyro Studios and offered by Edios Interactive. Commando Behind Enemy Lines is the sport primarily based on small missions. This sport is a very interactive and strategic sport. The smartest thing about this sport is that you need to make a plan of motion for the entire sport after which you need to enact. The sport contains 4 to six troopers in each mission and all you’ve got to do is to make a strategic plan to allow them to escape from the enemy land. You may have completely different type of troopers together with Green Bret, Sniper, Diver, Miner, Driver and others. This characteristic can also be current within the sport Strong Hold. This sport is a real habit and has plenty of mission that wont allow you to get bored. The extra you’ll play the extra you’ll find it irresistible. This sport is quite a bit troublesome than the opposite strategical video games. You should want a plan and with out saving your sport after each level you succeed you wont have the ability to end the extent. Which jogs my memory of one other sport known as Of Orcs and Men.

Operating System: Windows XP/ Windows Vista/ Windows 7/ Windows 8 and eight.1

CPU: Pentium 4 2.0 GHz

RAM: 256 MB

Hard disk Space: 1 GB





