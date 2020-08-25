Commando Strike Force Free Download Full Version





Commando Strike Force PC Game Overview

Commando Strike Force is developed by Pyro Studios and introduced by Edios Interactive. Commando Strike Force is the sport primarily based on the superb and ideal story line. This sport is the one one in all its variety as a result of it’s primarily based on the world struggle II situation. The sport story runs very easy. There is not any sudden motion that you could be be apprehensive about. Its a struggle however a tactical one and one must play it with plans and techniques. The attention-grabbing truth is that the weapons launched within the sport are those which have been really used be the troopers and mercenaries of either side. The neatest thing is that even among the maps are additionally impressed from the actual primarily based location. All although the sport is all actually superb and the truth that there are three males and also you all need to work on the identical technique. You might also wish to play one other sport that is named Company of Heroes.

Operating System: Windows XP/ Windows Vista ( 32 Bit )/ Windows 7 ( 64 Bit )/ Windows 8 and eight.1

CPU:Pentium 4 @ 1.8 GHz

RAM: 512 MB

Hard disk Space: 3.5 GB





Download Now